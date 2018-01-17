 
News By Tag
* Real Estate
* Cryptocurrency
* Home
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Encino
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
23222120191817

Engel & Völkers Sherman Oaks Accepts Cryptocurrency As Form Of Payment For Real Estate Commission

Use cryptocurrency to pay an Engel & Völkers Sherman Oaks real estate agent their commission when closing the sale of your property.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Real Estate
* Cryptocurrency
* Home

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Encino - California - US

Subject:
* Services

ENCINO, Calif. - Jan. 22, 2018 - PRLog -- As cryptocurrency makes its presents better known in 2018, Engel & Völkers licensed partner, Ashish Trivedi has proudly electedto get involved.  As a premium real estate firm serving the San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles area, Trivedi is offering their clients the option to pay their real estate transaction commission with cryptocurrencies through Coinbase, the digital currency exchange platform.

"Our real estate shop is committed to providing our clients with exceptional service through a concierge approach, and are pleased to provide them with the option to pay the Realtor's commission using cryptocurrency," said Ashish Trivedi, President/Owner of Engel & Völkers Sherman Oaks "As the real estate industry continues to evolve with various disruptors entering the business, accepting cryptocurrencies provides us a competitive edge in a very hot market.  As others in our industry limit the full service real estate model, we continue to provide dedicated professional service, world-class marketing tools and technology, and specifically tailored services catering to their (clients) individual needs."

Engel fsbdt & Völkers Encino/Sherman Oaks is an exceptional real estate brokerage located on the well-known street of Ventura Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley. The shop specializes in the selling, buying, and investing in real estate properties worldwide. Allowing clients to use cryptocurrencies to pay commissions adds to our level of exclusive premium services, as well as enables them to capitalize on the profits made through cryptocurrency investments.

About Engel & Völkers

Since its beginning in 1977 as a specialty boutique providing exclusive, high-end real estate services in Hamburg, Germany, Engel & Völkers has become one of the world's leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property, yachts and private aviation. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 9,000 real estate advisors in more than 900 brokerages spanning 37 countries across five continents, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services. It established its North America corporate headquarters in 2007 and opened its first brokerage in the same year. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and tools; multiple platforms for mobile, social and web; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. https://shermanoaks.evusa.com/en/

For more information about this topic, please contact: Ashish Trivedi (818) 474-2275 ashish.trivedi@evusa.com or Jacquelyn Tolliver (888) 339-3931 jacquelyn.tolliver@evusa.com

Contact
Ashish Trivedi
***@evusa.com
(818) 474 2275
End
Source:Engel & Völkers Sherman oaks
Email:***@evusa.com Email Verified
Tags:Real Estate, Cryptocurrency, Home
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Encino - California - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 22, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share