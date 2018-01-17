News By Tag
Engel & Völkers Sherman Oaks Accepts Cryptocurrency As Form Of Payment For Real Estate Commission
Use cryptocurrency to pay an Engel & Völkers Sherman Oaks real estate agent their commission when closing the sale of your property.
"Our real estate shop is committed to providing our clients with exceptional service through a concierge approach, and are pleased to provide them with the option to pay the Realtor's commission using cryptocurrency,"
Engel fsbdt & Völkers Encino/Sherman Oaks is an exceptional real estate brokerage located on the well-known street of Ventura Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley. The shop specializes in the selling, buying, and investing in real estate properties worldwide. Allowing clients to use cryptocurrencies to pay commissions adds to our level of exclusive premium services, as well as enables them to capitalize on the profits made through cryptocurrency investments.
About Engel & Völkers
Since its beginning in 1977 as a specialty boutique providing exclusive, high-end real estate services in Hamburg, Germany, Engel & Völkers has become one of the world's leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property, yachts and private aviation. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 9,000 real estate advisors in more than 900 brokerages spanning 37 countries across five continents, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services. It established its North America corporate headquarters in 2007 and opened its first brokerage in the same year. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and tools; multiple platforms for mobile, social and web; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. https://shermanoaks.evusa.com/
For more information about this topic, please contact: Ashish Trivedi (818) 474-2275 ashish.trivedi@
Contact
Ashish Trivedi
***@evusa.com
(818) 474 2275
