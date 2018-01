Professional Liability Attorney Ticara D. Hendley

-- Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is pleased to announce that attorney Ticara D. Hendley has joined the firm's Professional Liability Practice Group. Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Hendley worked as a Judicial Law Clerk in the Third Judicial Court of Michigan, Civil Division with the Honorable Leslie Kim Smith.After graduating from Michigan State University in 2010 with a Bachelor of Arts, Ms. Hendley obtained her Juris Doctor from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law in 2016. During this time, Ms. Hendley served as the Title Editor on the Law Review and Vice-President of the Black Law Students Association.Ms. Hendley has an immense interest in giving back to the community and has volunteered as a Big Sister with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Detroit and Scout Assistant with Girl Scouts of the USA. She has also donated her time completing charity work as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.A Dearborn Heights resident, Ms. Hendley is licensed with the State Bar of Michigan. She is a member of the D. Augustus Straker Bar Association and the Wolverine Bar Association.About Collins Einhorn Farrell PCFounded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law fsbdt firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, asbestos/toxic tort, insurance coverage, appellate, fire and explosion, general and automobile liability, medical malpractice, grievance defense and employment and workers compensation.For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.