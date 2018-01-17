News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Attorney Ticara D. Hendley Joins Collins Einhorn Farrell's Professional Liability Practice Group
After graduating from Michigan State University in 2010 with a Bachelor of Arts, Ms. Hendley obtained her Juris Doctor from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law in 2016. During this time, Ms. Hendley served as the Title Editor on the Law Review and Vice-President of the Black Law Students Association.
Ms. Hendley has an immense interest in giving back to the community and has volunteered as a Big Sister with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Detroit and Scout Assistant with Girl Scouts of the USA. She has also donated her time completing charity work as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
A Dearborn Heights resident, Ms. Hendley is licensed with the State Bar of Michigan. She is a member of the D. Augustus Straker Bar Association and the Wolverine Bar Association.
About Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law fsbdt firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, asbestos/toxic tort, insurance coverage, appellate, fire and explosion, general and automobile liability, medical malpractice, grievance defense and employment and workers compensation.
For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.
Contact
Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
***@ceflawyers.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse