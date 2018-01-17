Massey Cadillac Donates $33,750 to Kids Beating Cancer

939f848c- f61f- 4625- b211- b49a03208b36

--4241 North John Young ParkwayOrlando, FL 32804800.798.01168819 S. Orange Blossom TrailOrlando, FL 32809800.725.6818The numbers are in! Massey Cadillac recently announced that they have raised $33,750 for Kids Beating Cancer during their third annual Season's Best "Give To Children" campaign. They donated $250 for every new Cadillac purchase from November 25- December 31, 2017."Kids Beating Cancer is an amazing charity that gives money to help sick children who are fighting this horrible life-threatening disease," states Bill Hull, dealer partner for Massey Cadillac. "I am so proud of my team for achieving this goal and we look forward to our continued partnership."Massey Cadillac has been giving back to the community for over 31 years and has donated to various local charities such as: One Orlando Fund to support the Pulse nightclub victims, American Lung Association, Hope and Health Center of Central Florida, The Mennello Museum of American Art, Petals of Hope, Safehouse of Seminole and more."We are so grateful to Bill and his Massey Cadillac team for raising these funds for our children," said Margaret Guedes, CEO, president and founder for Kids Beating Cancer. "This donation will go towards our "Fund the Match" Program that funds the expensive testing cost to identify a compatible donor when not covered by insurance, so children can move forward with their transplant as soon as possible."Cadillac has been a leading luxury auto brand since 1902. Today Cadillac is growing globally, driven by an expanding product portfolio featuring distinctive design and technology. With a portfolio comprising four sedans with two V-Series performance variants, the new XT5 midsize luxury crossover, and Escalade full-size luxury SUV, the brand's vehicles provide a uniquely Cadillac experience. The 2018 vehicles consist of the ATS; ATS-V; CT6, CT6 PLUG-IN; CTS; CTS-V; Escalade, XTS and the XT5.As Central Florida's top luxury dealership, Massey Cadillac has two convenient locations: 8819 S. Orange fsbdt Blossom Trail and 4241 N. John Young Parkway offering sales, service, parts and collision repair. They are open Monday – Friday from 9:00AM to 8:00PM and Saturdays from 9:00AM to 6:00PM. For additional information, call 877.262.6561 or visit masseycadillac.com. or facebook.com/masseycadillac.About Kids Beating CancerKids Beating Cancer, "the only non-profit of its kind in America for over 25 years," serves children diagnosed with cancer, leukemia, and 80 other life-threatening diseases. Kids Beating Cancer provides the best pediatric stem cell transplant treatment by supporting forefront protocols, offered at only a handful of centers nationwide, and family-centered patient support services at the Kids Beating Cancer Pediatric Transplant Center located at Florida Hospital for Children. Any child can come to the Kids Beating Cancer Center regardless of insurance coverage or the family's financial means for the evaluation and potential transplant. Kids Beating Cancer pays for the transplant testing and donor identification, a minimal cost of $10,000 per child never covered by Medicaid and only partially covered by insurance. By removing these financial barriers, any child can have access to bone marrow and stem cell transplantation at the Kids Beating Cancer Pediatric Transplant Center, the best and only hope for a cure. www.kidsbeatingcancer.com., please contact Mary C. Kenny at 321. 230.1707 or mary@maryckenny.com