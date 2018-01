Lousiana Artist Brings His Arts Program to The Boys & Girls Club West Monroe

Acclaimed artist Frank Kelley, Jr. brings his Educational Arts Initiative Program to area youth.

Boys & Girls Club of West Monroe, LA participants

Contact

Gina Smith

***@gmail.com Gina Smith

End

-- More than a dozen area youth from the Boys & Girls Club of West Monroe, LA took part in an interactive arts program, lead by noted artist Frank Kelley, Jr. on Thursday.Celebrating 17-years working with community youth, thereaches youth through art. Participants have fun while being educated about art, build their self-esteem and learn self-expression, while increasing their reading, writing and geometry skills.Kelley works with private and public schools and youth organizations around the country, giving kids insight into artistic techniques and life lessons.," says Kelley.," said Kelley.Born and raised in Northeast Louisiana, Frank has created art centered around rural Louisiana, celebrated jazz and Southern life, along with Landscapes, Abstracts and Figuratives.The Educational Arts Initiative Program, a 501(c )3 nonprofit organization, was founded in 2001 to give youth the opportunity to gain self-esteem and life skills through art. This program is fully funded by individual and community donations. Partnering with the program is the best way to keep the arts alive in your community. They welcome your partnership and support. To make a donation or learn more, contact us at 318-387-0043 or artist1@bayou.com.An artist of humble beginnings, Frank Kelley, Jr. weaves paintings reflective of the rural life of his youth. From celebrated jazz figures, expressive Southern life and moving portraiture, Frank creates art that takes its viewer on a journey. His expressive work takes the form of current fsbdt life, yesteryears, as well as evoking the emotions of sorrow and happiness, struggle, hope, and togetherness and love. Private and corporate collectors around the world have acquired his investment quality work. For more information, visit http://www.frankkelleyjr.com/ SPMG Media is the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firm in the US. With experience in a variety of industries, we utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase our clients brand and business awareness. Our clients include entertainers, athletes, politicians, nonprofit organizations, profit organizations, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at https://www.spmgmedia.com/