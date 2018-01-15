 
Orgasmic Birth Releases Natural Birth Movie

With the growing overuse of surgery and drugs in childbirth, the Orgasmic Birth Movie challenges our cultural myths that safety resides in more technology.
 
MANHATTAN, N.Y. - Jan. 19, 2018 - PRLog -- "The Orgasmic Birth Movie" teaches its viewers about the risks and dangers of the overuse of medical/cesarean births, the benefits of a natural birth and follows the birth stories of real couples as they experience giving birth naturally.

Available with Spanish, Portuguese, German and French subtitles, the movie has been featured in publications such as the Today Show, 20/20, The New York Times, Huffington Post, and USA Today.

The movie is directed by Debra Pascali-Bonaro, chair of the International MotherBaby Childbirth Organization, a Lamaze International childbirth educator, birth and postpartum doula trainer with DONA International fsbdt and inspirational speaker.

Debra states, "The original concept for the film WAS to show that birth can be an empowering and pleasurable experience, but what surprised me was when the laboring mamas were able to birth in their power, surrounded by love, support, care and respect, that their births were dramatically more pleasurable too."

The film is available to rent or buy on https://www.orgasmicbirth.com and read more home birth stories at https://www.orgasmicbirth.com/mother-didnt-expect-homebirth/.

End
Source:Orgasmic Birth
Email:***@orgasmicbirth.com Email Verified
Tags:Natural Birth, Lamaze, Doula
Industry:Family
Location:Manhattan - New York - United States
Subject:Products
