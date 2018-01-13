News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ausava Announces SAVA Token to Fund Worldwide Coaching App
Ausava Launching an Initial Coin Offering. The new token SAVA will be Ethereum based.
Ausava Inc. ("Ausava"), a Silicon Valley developer of coaching software, today announced its initial coin offering (ICO), selling SAVA tokens to investors as a means of raising funds to complete the development of its signature web application, the Ausava App.
According to Ausava founder and CEO Ludwig Fries, the first of the 100 million SAVA tokens will be generated on or before March 18, 2018. Once minted and distributed, the tokens can be redeemed for the purchase of Ausava's services, which permit coaching professionals to promote their businesses to a potential customer base stretching into the hundreds of millions.
Fries, who is also a certified fsbdt Equine Guided Educator (EGE), explained how he founded Ausava after experiencing personal difficulty when attempting to recruit hard to-reach customers in need of his coaching services.
"It is essential for people to have access to knowledgeable coaches and advisors they are comfortable with, and finding the right mentor can be a thoroughly frustrating and time-consuming process," Fries explained. "The Ausava App gives coaches the opportunity to promote themselves and their services, and it allows anyone in need of high-quality instruction to find and retain a coach who fulfills their needs."
The Ausava App is in the final stages of creation by Sergata, Ltd, an Israeli software development company which has successfully completed more than 500 web development projects in the last 12 years.
Fries said he expects the Ausava App to be fully functional, online and available for use during the second quarter 2018.
For more information about Ausava, the Ausava App, or the SAVA token, call 650-241-9906, or visit http://www.ausava.com.
Media Contact
Bill Smith
bill@ausava.com
650-272-4449
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse