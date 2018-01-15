North Texas Ethics Association Names 2018 Board of Directors

GDBEA

-- The North Texas Ethics Association, Inc. (NTEA) announces the directors serving the board in 2018.The NTEA provides acknowledgment through the Greater Dallas Business Ethics Awards as well asVice-chair:Kelly M. Fuhlman, Disney Institute educational opportunities to businesses in North Texas as part of its goal to inspire, recognize and educate companies about ethical businesses practices.The 2018 NTEA board includes:Chair: Michael A. Webb, Winstead PCVice-chair: Kelly M. Fuhlman, Disney InstituteJoAnn Bruit, CEO, NuZincMartinella Dryburgh Ph.D., Director, Posey Leadership Institute - Austin CollegeElle Hansen, Partner, ReGENERATION Partners*Lin O'Neill, CEO, Futures ConsultingBertrand Pelletier, CEO, AllStar Industries Inc. *Kelvin Sellers, General Counsel, Interstate Batteries Raymond Termini (retired), Squire Patton Boggs Sharon Venable, CEO, SFV and Associates of DFW Steve Watson, Managing Director, Stanton Chase *New for 2018, all others are second-term members.2017 NTEA Board members Hall Rose, CEO, Morphisis fsbdt and Kenneth Sibley, Partner, Calvetti Ferguson, completed 1-year terms and will serve on the NTEA Advisory Board.The North Texas Ethics Association, Inc. provides training and educational opportunities to businesses in the DFW area as part of its goal to inspire, recognize and educate companies about ethical businesses practices. Through the Greater Dallas Business Ethics Awards, the NTEA recognizes and celebrates companies that demonstrate and substantiate a commitment to high ethical standards and corporate responsibility. A list of honorees and more information can be viewed at gdbea.org. The NTEA is a Texas, 501(c)(3) corporation.