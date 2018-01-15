News By Tag
* Ethics
* GDBEA
* Disney
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
North Texas Ethics Association Names 2018 Board of Directors
The NTEA provides acknowledgment through the Greater Dallas Business Ethics Awards as well asVice-chair:
The 2018 NTEA board includes:
Chair: Michael A. Webb, Winstead PC
Vice-chair: Kelly M. Fuhlman, Disney Institute
JoAnn Bruit, CEO, NuZinc
Martinella Dryburgh Ph.D., Director, Posey Leadership Institute - Austin College
Elle Hansen, Partner, ReGENERATION Partners
*Lin O'Neill, CEO, Futures Consulting
Bertrand Pelletier, CEO, AllStar Industries Inc. *Kelvin Sellers, General Counsel, Interstate Batteries Raymond Termini (retired), Squire Patton Boggs Sharon Venable, CEO, SFV and Associates of DFW Steve Watson, Managing Director, Stanton Chase *New for 2018, all others are second-term members.
2017 NTEA Board members Hall Rose, CEO, Morphisis fsbdt and Kenneth Sibley, Partner, Calvetti Ferguson, completed 1-year terms and will serve on the NTEA Advisory Board.
The North Texas Ethics Association, Inc. provides training and educational opportunities to businesses in the DFW area as part of its goal to inspire, recognize and educate companies about ethical businesses practices. Through the Greater Dallas Business Ethics Awards, the NTEA recognizes and celebrates companies that demonstrate and substantiate a commitment to high ethical standards and corporate responsibility. A list of honorees and more information can be viewed at gdbea.org. The NTEA is a Texas, 501(c)(3) corporation.
Media Contact
c12 Concepts
contact@c12concepts.net
2144784157
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse