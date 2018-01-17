 
Industry News





Keyes Stange & Wooten LLC Add Staff Accountant to Team

 
 
Lawrence.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Jan. 22, 2018 - PRLog -- Local accounting firm, Keyes, Stange & Wooten CPA Firm, LLC, is pleased to announce that Chimerre A. Lawrence, CPA. has recently joined the firm as staff accountant.

Lawrence is from Fort Lauderdale and is a 2014 graduate of the University of Central Florida with a B.S. in Accounting.

As staff accountant, she assists the firm with corporate and individual tax preparation and accounting services functions. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, creative writing and exercising, so she is always busy.

Since 1978 Keyes, Stange & Wooten has been offering services such as tax planning and preparation, accounting services, wealth transfer and asset preservation planning, business consulting and succession fsbdt planning, and fiduciary services.

Keyes, Stange & Wooten CPA Firm, LLC is located in Daytona Beach at 1825 Business Park Blvd., Suite E and in Palm Coast in the Westpointe Plaza at 391 Palm Coast Parkway SW Suite 3. For more information, Keyes, Stange & Wooten CPA Firm, LLC can be reached at 386.446.1743, 386.255.9878 or 386.253.1980, or online at http://www.kswcpafirm.com.

Contact
Gerald P. Keyes, CPA/PFS, CFP®, CMA, MBA
***@kswcpafirm.com
Source:Keyes, Stange & Wooten CPA Firm, LLC
