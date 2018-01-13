Aignos Publishing Announces the Release of E. M. Duesel's New Novel, "Illegal"

Aignos Publishing, an imprint of Savant Books and Publications LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA, announces the release of E. M. Duesel's newest novel, "Illegal"

ILLEGAL by E. M. Duesel

-- While kidnapped in Laredo, Texas by a hate group, 12-year-old Rush Peña witnesses the murder of three immigrant children before escaping with his life. His trial testimony brings the murderers to justice, but not without making Rush and his family the target of racist vigilantes. Kidnapping, murder, and rescues abound. The Peña family and their friends are forced to stop the human trafficking, drug cartels and general hate groups waging war against them. The struggle continues when Rush attends an Eastern Seaboard college and discovers that cultural hatred isn't limited to the Border States.is a sociologist and writer. She has a Master's degree in applied social research and uses qualitative methods to enhance her writing research. The art of storytelling is of great importance in her work, so the development of characters and the depiction of the conditions and situations which surround them are communicated in detail. She finds the social world a plethora of undeveloped accounts just waiting to be investigated and narrated. Her novels are an artistic reflection of reality."Regions of America have fsbdt become a hotbed of racism, especially as it seems to be an accepted practice in many areas," says Duesel. "But, in addition to this, my research revealed an area of oppression--sex trafficking--of which many are unaware. The desecrated bodies of nearly four hundred young women found in the deserts of Mexico drove the story. Based upon the resilient people I met who inspired this book, the characters in Illegal were developed demonstrating passion, courage and a mighty love that keeps them strong as they fight for a safe, sane life."(Aignos 2018) by E. M. Duesel288 pages - 6" x 9" Trade Book - Color Softcover.ISBN 978-09970020-9-6. Suggested retail price $16.95.Released January 2018 by Aignos Publishing, Honolulu, Hawaii, USAThis book is available directly from the publisher/printer atfrom Amazon.com atand at Savant Bookstore Honolulu (www.savantbookstorehonolulu.com)and other online and "brick and mortar" bookstores throughout the world.Distributed by Savant Distribution (www.savantdistribution.com), this work is also available from other major distribution outlets including Amazon Extended Distribution and Ingram Books.Aignos Publishing, an imprint of Savant Books and Publications, offers avant garde, experimental and inventive works that push the leading edge of all genres of fiction and non-fiction. For more information visit www.aignospublishing.com. Savant Books and Publications LLC is a publisher of enduring literature and media for the 21st Century. For more information visit www.savantbooksandpublications.com.