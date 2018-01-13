News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Aignos Publishing Announces the Release of E. M. Duesel's New Novel, "Illegal"
Aignos Publishing, an imprint of Savant Books and Publications LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA, announces the release of E. M. Duesel's newest novel, "Illegal"
E.M. Duesel is a sociologist and writer. She has a Master's degree in applied social research and uses qualitative methods to enhance her writing research. The art of storytelling is of great importance in her work, so the development of characters and the depiction of the conditions and situations which surround them are communicated in detail. She finds the social world a plethora of undeveloped accounts just waiting to be investigated and narrated. Her novels are an artistic reflection of reality.
"Regions of America have fsbdt become a hotbed of racism, especially as it seems to be an accepted practice in many areas," says Duesel. "But, in addition to this, my research revealed an area of oppression--sex trafficking--
ILLEGAL (Aignos 2018) by E. M. Duesel
288 pages - 6" x 9" Trade Book - Color Softcover.
ISBN 978-09970020-
Released January 2018 by Aignos Publishing, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
This book is available directly from the publisher/printer at
https://mkt.com/
from Amazon.com at
https://www.amazon.com/
and at Savant Bookstore Honolulu (www.savantbookstorehonolulu.com)
Distributed by Savant Distribution (www.savantdistribution.com)
Aignos Publishing, an imprint of Savant Books and Publications, offers avant garde, experimental and inventive works that push the leading edge of all genres of fiction and non-fiction. For more information visit www.aignospublishing.com. Savant Books and Publications LLC is a publisher of enduring literature and media for the 21st Century. For more information visit www.savantbooksandpublications.com.
Contact
Savant Books and Publications
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse