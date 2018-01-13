 
Industry News





Showtime Goin Native Comedian Returns to Boise February 22-25

Liquid Laughs Hosts National Touring Headliner Marc Yaffee and Feature Comedian Dave Mencarelli
 
 
Comedian Marc Yaffee
Comedian Marc Yaffee
 
BOISE, Idaho - Jan. 18, 2018 - PRLog -- Comedian Marc Yaffee, brings a weekend of all-out laughs to Liquid Laughs in Boise, Thursday Feb 22 thru Sunday Feb 25.  Yaffee is an award-winning comedian featured on the Showtime special, Goin' Native: The American Indian Comedy Slam.  He has also been seen on the PBS special, Crossing The Line, SiTV's, The Latino Laugh Festival and Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen.  Yaffee has been heard on SiriusXM Radio, The Bob & Tom Showand NPR.

Yaffee is a founding member of the Pow Wow Comedy Jam, who were honored as North American Indigenous Image Awards' Comedians of the Year and the National Indian Gaming Association's Entertainers of the Year.

"I'm excited to come back Liquid Laughs," says Yaffee.  "Boise crowds are always supportive and fun to perform for."

Since starting standup comedy in 1999, Yaffee has performed in 44 state and 11 countries, including five times overseas for the troops in the Middle East, Europe and Asia. He won the Ventura Comedy Festival's Funniest Person fsbdt Contest in 2012.

Yaffee recently shot the TV pilot, Almost Americans, where he plays a comedian teaching citizenship to new immigrants.  The show's cast also includes, Gerry Bednob (Mooj from The 40 Year Old Virgin) and Steven Michael Quesada (Agent Gomez from Breaking Bad).  He also just taped the premier episode of the new standup series, First Nations Comedy Experience for the FNX (First Nations Experience Network).

Reno Comedian and Radio Personality, Dave Mencarelli, will be  the  feature act for all six weekend shows.  Mencarelli is regularly featured at the Laugh Factory in Reno and Las Vegas   Tickets are available at https://www.liquidboise.com.  For more info on Yaffee's comedy, visit: http://laughwithmarc.com

