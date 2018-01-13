News By Tag
* Comedy
* Stand-up
* Humor
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Showtime Goin Native Comedian Returns to Boise February 22-25
Liquid Laughs Hosts National Touring Headliner Marc Yaffee and Feature Comedian Dave Mencarelli
Yaffee is a founding member of the Pow Wow Comedy Jam, who were honored as North American Indigenous Image Awards' Comedians of the Year and the National Indian Gaming Association's Entertainers of the Year.
"I'm excited to come back Liquid Laughs," says Yaffee. "Boise crowds are always supportive and fun to perform for."
Since starting standup comedy in 1999, Yaffee has performed in 44 state and 11 countries, including five times overseas for the troops in the Middle East, Europe and Asia. He won the Ventura Comedy Festival's Funniest Person fsbdt Contest in 2012.
Yaffee recently shot the TV pilot, Almost Americans, where he plays a comedian teaching citizenship to new immigrants. The show's cast also includes, Gerry Bednob (Mooj from The 40 Year Old Virgin) and Steven Michael Quesada (Agent Gomez from Breaking Bad). He also just taped the premier episode of the new standup series, First Nations Comedy Experience for the FNX (First Nations Experience Network).
Reno Comedian and Radio Personality, Dave Mencarelli, will be the feature act for all six weekend shows. Mencarelli is regularly featured at the Laugh Factory in Reno and Las Vegas Tickets are available at https://www.liquidboise.com. For more info on Yaffee's comedy, visit: http://laughwithmarc.com
Contact
Marc Yaffee
***@laughwithmarc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse