Next Generation 9-1-1 GIS Solutions Expert Joins GeoComm's Team
Within the sales team, Adam will act as a Strategic Account Executive where he will consult with and advise our customers on best practices for GIS within NG9-1-1. With over 15 years of experience in the public safety industry, both in the public and private sectors, Adam is a key addition to the GeoComm team acting as a great resource for both his fellow team members and the public safety industry. Adam will also represent GeoComm and serve as an NG9-1-1 industry subject matter expert in several industry organizations.
"I began my career with GeoComm right out of college in 2001 and I could not be happier to be back at GeoComm. The culture, people, and systems have only improved with time, which is saying a lot! My hat's off to everyone involved with the organization – both past and present. I have never been so poised and prepared to help every single emergency call taking center in our great state and country. I am very grateful for GeoComm bringing me back home where I belong. I hope I stay here a very long time," Adam Iten, Strategic Account Executive.
"GeoComm is excited to have someone with Adam's extensive public safety experience join our sales team. fsbdt His clear understanding of the challenges public safety agencies face will enhance our ability to serve our customer's current and future needs as they relate to NG9-1-1 GIS data and related applications,"
About GeoComm: GeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 22 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, map the caller's location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles. Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, and aggregation services as well NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing. To learn more about GeoComm, please visit www.geo-comm.com
