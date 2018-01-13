Precision Door Service Made Franchise Business Review's List Of Top Franchises For Veterans

2017 FBR TOP 100 Franchises for Veterans

-- Franchise Business Review, a national franchise market research firm, announced the companies that made its 2017 TOP 100 Franchises for Veterans list.earned a place in this select list."This is a huge honor for us and we greatly appreciate the recognition.", says Precision Door Service President Bill Walden.For this year's Veterans in Franchising report, FBR (Franchise Business Review) surveyed thousands of veteran franchise owners, and asked them about their franchise experience. No surprise—not all franchise businesses are created equal. Many companies were eliminated from our ranking because they "talk the talk," but they don't always "walk the walk" when it comes to delivering on promises to their franchisees. The Top 100 Franchises for Veterans featured in the list below received very high marks in owner satisfaction, and were highly rated by the vets that own them. For veterans considering buying a franchise, Franchise Business Review's Top 100 Franchises for Veterans list is a great place to start.From Eric Stites - Founder and CEO Franchise Business Review, U.S. Navy veteran, "Franchise Business Review has spent the last 12 years researching franchisee satisfaction and performance. What we've found fsbdt is that the most successful franchisees have these same qualities. They are team players, they work hard, they have grit, and they are always looking for ways to give back to their local communities—just like all the veterans we know."Beginning as a family business in the late 1980's, Precision Door Service organized as an informal partnership in 1997. With aspirations of building the best garage door company in America, the founders began a franchise program in 1999 that is designed for national expansion. With 89 franchise nationwide, Precision Door Service provides outstanding garage door repair service and installation, and complete customer satisfaction.Franchise Business Review is a national franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and franchise buyer experiences. The firm's services include commissioned franchise research projects, as well as industry-wide studies of franchisee satisfaction. Franchise Business Review is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH. The complete report containing the latest research and full list of the Top 100 Franchises for Veterans is available at www.franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top-franchises-veterans-2017