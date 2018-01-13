News By Tag
Excelsior! Comic Book Legend Stan Lee To Appear At Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis, Cleveland
Iconic Creator To Make Special Appearances At America's Center Feb. 3-4, Huntington Convention Center Of Cleveland March 3-4
Known to millions as the man whose superheroes propelled Marvel to its preeminent position in the comic book industry, Stan's co-creations include Spider-Man™, The Incredible Hulk™, X-Men™, The Fantastic Four™, Iron Man,™ and hundreds of others. He introduced Spider-Man™ as a newspaper strip which became the most successful of all syndicated adventure strips having appeared in more than 500 newspapers worldwide. Stan currently remains Chairman Emeritus of Marvel, as well as a member of the Editorial Board of Marvel Comics.
"There is no bigger name in the comics world than Stan Lee, and we couldn't be happier to have him back at two of our upcoming shows," said John D. Maatta, Wizard World CEO. "It is truly an experience for fans to meet this legend who has made everything in the industry possible."
Lee was a big hit at the most recent Wizard World event, January 5-7 in New Orleans.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis is set for February 2-4 at America's Center, and Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland is scheduled for March 2-4 at Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and fsbdt old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Fans can interact with Wizard World at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally.
