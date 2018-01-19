 
News By Tag
* Suicide
* Mental Health
* Survivor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bentonville
  Arkansas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413

TRUST ME: Through the Eyes of a Survivo

Through the Eyes of a Survivor, focuses on the truth behind various types of mental illness, from the perspective of a survivor.
 
 
Trust-me-front-cover-bigger
Trust-me-front-cover-bigger
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Suicide
* Mental Health
* Survivor

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Bentonville - Arkansas - US

Subject:
* Products

BENTONVILLE, Ark. - Jan. 18, 2018 - PRLog -- Kharis Publishing announces the upcoming release of Trust Me,  This book is a story about Viki Caputo. It is her life on paper. All the experiences, emotions, illnesses, and battles. It is also about some of her victories over mental illness and inspirational hope for those currently suffering from similar trials. Nothing here is to be construed as medical advice or prescription of any sort. These are Viki's lived experiences - shared with the expectation that they may be helpful to someone reading this material. You may ask yourself, why should I care? In what way will her story help me? The answer is simple: you just need to trust her. Read with an open mind – you may be pleasantly surprised. Viki Caputo has been there. Now, she wants to help prevent others from experiencing the same difficulties and anguish she passed through. For a 22-year old, the insights she brings to this important issue are quite impressive, and likely to resonate with young adults.

Trust Me is available on amazon.com and other major retailers online and offline.

AUTHOR PROFILE: Victoria (Viki) Caputo was born in Greenwich, CT and was raised in Port Chester, NY.  In May 2017, Viki graduated from Sacred Heart University with a Bachelor's Degree in English and a Minor in Creative Writing. She is continuing her education through Sacred Heart, working towards receiving a Master's Degree in Elementary Education. Regardless of what the future holds, Viki will continue to survive and help other's do the same.

"Stories are sacred and each time someone shares their story about living with mental illness, the stigma that keeps people from seeking help is reduced. Viki has not only successfully shared her story, she did it with great insight & sensitivity to others who may be suffering. While there's no substitute for professional help, no one can speak with greater authority on living in recovery than a peer who has faced their fears & engaged themselves in the difficult journey of finding the right combination of treatment to move beyond surviving to thriving. Viki offers authenticity, encouragement, perspective and a reason to engage should the reader find their own courage."  Kiersten Adkins, M.A., LPC, Executive Director, Pathway To Hope

Kharis Publishing, an imprint fsbdt of Kharis Media LLC, is a traditional publishing house located in Northwest Arkansas. The Publisher is focused on acquiring and releasing high impact books and giving authors a trusted platform to share their stories. Kharis Publishing is however driven by a core passion to establish mini-libraries or resource centers for orphanages in developing countries, so these kids will learn to read, dream, and grow. Ten percent of each book sold goes directly towards equipping these resource centers with books and computers. Every time you publish or purchase a book from Kharis Publishing, your partnership goes a long way, literally, towards giving these kids an amazing opportunity to read, dream, and grow. Learn more at www.kharispublishing.com.

Contact
Mary Gibson
***@kharispublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@kharispublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Suicide, Mental Health, Survivor
Industry:Books
Location:Bentonville - Arkansas - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 19, 2018
Kharis Publishing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 18, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share