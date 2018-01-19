News By Tag
TRUST ME: Through the Eyes of a Survivo
Through the Eyes of a Survivor, focuses on the truth behind various types of mental illness, from the perspective of a survivor.
Trust Me is available on amazon.com and other major retailers online and offline.
AUTHOR PROFILE: Victoria (Viki) Caputo was born in Greenwich, CT and was raised in Port Chester, NY. In May 2017, Viki graduated from Sacred Heart University with a Bachelor's Degree in English and a Minor in Creative Writing. She is continuing her education through Sacred Heart, working towards receiving a Master's Degree in Elementary Education. Regardless of what the future holds, Viki will continue to survive and help other's do the same.
"Stories are sacred and each time someone shares their story about living with mental illness, the stigma that keeps people from seeking help is reduced. Viki has not only successfully shared her story, she did it with great insight & sensitivity to others who may be suffering. While there's no substitute for professional help, no one can speak with greater authority on living in recovery than a peer who has faced their fears & engaged themselves in the difficult journey of finding the right combination of treatment to move beyond surviving to thriving. Viki offers authenticity, encouragement, perspective and a reason to engage should the reader find their own courage." Kiersten Adkins, M.A., LPC, Executive Director, Pathway To Hope
Kharis Publishing, an imprint fsbdt of Kharis Media LLC, is a traditional publishing house located in Northwest Arkansas. The Publisher is focused on acquiring and releasing high impact books and giving authors a trusted platform to share their stories. Kharis Publishing is however driven by a core passion to establish mini-libraries or resource centers for orphanages in developing countries, so these kids will learn to read, dream, and grow. Ten percent of each book sold goes directly towards equipping these resource centers with books and computers. Every time you publish or purchase a book from Kharis Publishing, your partnership goes a long way, literally, towards giving these kids an amazing opportunity to read, dream, and grow. Learn more at www.kharispublishing.com.
