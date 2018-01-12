 
Gouache of the Apple Macintosh logo attributed to Andy Warhol will headline Woodshed's Feb. 1 sale

A mid-1980s gouache on paper rendering of the Apple Macintosh logo attributed to pop art legend Andy Warhol (1928-1987) is an expected headliner in Woodshed Art Auctions' 142-lot online-only Private Art Collections & Estate Discoveries Auction.
 
 
Playful interpretation of the Apple Macintosh logo attributed to Andy Warhol.
 
FRANKLIN, Mass. - Jan. 17, 2018 - PRLog -- A mid-1980s gouache on paper rendering of the iconic Apple Macintosh logo attributed to pop art legend Andy Warhol (1928-1987), and an oil on canvas composition signed by the French painter of modern art Auguste Herbin (1882-1960), are expected top lots in Woodshed Art Auctions' internet-only fine art sale Thursday, February 1st, at 5:30 pm Eastern.

The Private Art Collections & Estates Discoveries Auction contains 142 lots of modestly priced artworks from consignors in Europe, England, Canada, South America and the U.S., featuring original paintings and drawings by and attributed to prominent names in 19th and 20th century art. Styles span Realism, Impressionism, Surrealism, Expressionism, Neo Expressionism and Pop.

The Warhol painting is a playful and vibrant interpretation of the Macintosh Apple logo, and it's possibly a study for an advertising commission, although that can't be corroborated. The work measures eight inches square (16 ½ inches square in the frame) and is signed front and back and verso, marked with reference numbers. It's been assigned a modest estimate of $20,000-$30,000.

The Herbin attribution measures 21 ½ inches by 17 ½ inches framed and is signed lower right and on the reverse, with a date of 1954. Herbin is best known for his Cubist and abstract works consisting of colorful geometric figures. The painting up for bid should bring $50,000-$80,000.

The rest of the catalog features artists such as Stuart Davis, Jane Peterson, Titian Ramsay Peale, Montgomery Livingston, George Cochran Lambdin, Maurice Braun, Franz Kline, Arthur Dove, Girogio de Chirico, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec and Auguste Rodin. All lots can be viewed now, at www.woodshedartauctions.com. People can register and bid on the site, too (a new feature). They can also bid on lots via the popular online bidding platform www.LiveAuctioneers.com.

"This month's selections reflect a wide range of tastes among our consignors," said Bruce Wood of Woodshed Art Auctions. "Some conservative landscape and marine paintings arrived from New England estates, Surrealist drawings came from South America and Modern abstractions emerged from European collections. The catalog overall presents a lively visual conversation."

An abstract composition, gouache and graphite on paper attributed to Stuart Davis (Am., 1892-1964), signed in graphite under the 18 inch by 25 ¼ inch unframed image, is expected to rise to $40,000-$60,000. Also, an oil on canvas mounted onto board, signed by Jane Peterson (Am., 1876-1965) and titled Boats in Gloucester Harbor, in a frame, should realize $25,000-$35,000.

A watercolor on paper with graphite indications attributed to Titian Ramsay Peale (Am., 1799-1885), titled Callosamia Promethea, signed lower right, unframed, has an estimate of $10,000-$15,000; while an oil on canvas by Montgomery Livingston fsbdt (Am., 1816-1855), titled Mount Desert Island, Maine, signed and titled in pencil and in a new frame, should hit $6,000-$8,000.

An oil on canvas titled Still Life with Roses by George Cochran Lambdin (Am., 1830-1896), signed lower left and housed in a 31 inch by 24 ½ inch frame, is estimated at $6,000-$8,000. Also, an oil on canvas board landscape by Hungarian-American artist Maurice Braun (1877-1941), possibly of Old Lyme, Conn., signed lower left, framed, should make $15,000-$20,000.

An abstract watercolor painting on heavy weight paper attributed to Arthur Dove (Am., 1880-1946), circa 1940, signed along the lower edge, 5 inches by 7 inches unframed, has an estimate of $8,000-$12,000; while an abstract composition acrylic on paper attributed to Franz Kline (Am., 1910-1962), signed, 13 ¾ inches by 11 inches unframed, should garner $10,000-$15,000.

A portrait of an entertainer attributed to Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (Fr., 1864-1901), possibly Miss Dolly from Le Star in the Port of Le Harvre, France, signed and unframed, is expected to realize $30,000-$50,000; and an unframed mixed media drawing of a cow on paper, done in the manner of Andy Warhol, signed in pencil front and back, has an estimate of $40,000-$60,000.

The auction's top lot may not end up being a painting at all but a bronze cast sculpture signed by the renowned French artist Auguste Rodin (1840-1917), depicting a hand holding a female torso, 5 ½ inches tall (est. $80,000-$100,000). Also being offered is a watercolor on paper attributed to Giorgio de Chirico (It., 1888-1978) titled Testa de Cavallo (Horse Head) (est. $15,000-$20,000).

Woodshed Art Auctions is a family-owned art gallery specializing in oil painting restoration and live and online art auctions, celebrating its 50th anniversary. The firm is always accepting quality artworks for future auctions. To inquire about consigning a single piece or an entire collection, you may call Bruce Wood at 508-533-6277; or, e-mail him at bruce@woodshedartauctions.com.

For more information about Woodshed Art Auctions and the February 1st Private Art Collections & Estates Discoveries Auction, please visit www.woodshedartauctions.com.

