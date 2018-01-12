Gouache of the Apple Macintosh logo attributed to Andy Warhol will headline Woodshed's Feb. 1 sale

A mid-1980s gouache on paper rendering of the Apple Macintosh logo attributed to pop art legend Andy Warhol (1928-1987) is an expected headliner in Woodshed Art Auctions' 142-lot online-only Private Art Collections & Estate Discoveries Auction.