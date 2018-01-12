Kathleen Davis Named FCAR's Business Affiliate of the Year

Contact

Lindsay Dolamore

***@grandlivingpalmcoast.com Lindsay Dolamore

End

-- Lindsay Dolamore, CEO/managing broker at Grand Living Realty, is pleased to announce Kathleen Davis, of Grand Living's affiliate Southern Title, has been named Flagler County Association of Realtors® (FCAR) 2017 Business Affiliate of the Year.Davis joined Southern Title in 2004 as an administrative assistant for the company's commercial division. Prior to joining Southern Title, Kathy oversaw operations for a general contractor, handling the distribution of draws, final punch list items and maintaining the subcontractor scheduling. She became a Florida Licensed Title Agent in 2008 and has assisted with residential, commercial, and new construction closings during her tenure at Southern Title. Most recently, she has managed its centralized division.An active member of the community, Davis serves as the Volusia County chairperson for "Walk Now for Autism Speaks," is a member of the Flagler Home Builders Association fsbdt and a business partner with FCAR and the Flagler County Chamber of Commerce.###About Grand Living RealtyGrand Living Realty is a partnership between Cullis, a 30-year veteran in real estate development having developed Grand Haven and focused on other communities, and Dolamore who has more than 20 years' experience managing large real estate brokerages. The company offers complete real estate brokerage services including residential buyer and seller representation, builder representation and commercial real estate from its office at 2298 Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. Grand Living Realty also specializes in master planned communities developed by Cullis including Grand Haven in Palm Coast. Grand Living Realty can be reached at 386-447-0800 or online at grandlivingrealty.us. The Grand Builders website is located online at www.newhomesflaglerpalmcoast.com.