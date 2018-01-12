News By Tag
Dana E. Davis Join the Team of Distinguished Homes Realty, LLC
"Dana has built an outstanding reputation in the residential real estate world," Bagdon said. "She brings both personal and team strengths to DHR, which support, enhance and strengthen the planned expansion of our combined entities. We are excited with the opportunity to work together with her in the continued growth of her successful Dana Davis Properties brand."
Davis, a well-known Florida realtor, is a multimillion-
Among her many awards, David is the prestigious International Diamond Society Award and has been impressively named back-to-back Best REALTOR in Flagler County.
"I've known Ann and Bob Bagdon for several years and I'm impressed with their industry knowledge, experience and reputation,"
According to Bagdon, "It's not often two separate entities can comfortably see a similar vision and long-term plan. DHR and Dana Davis Properties, a dream and mutually believe that the joining of these two strong entities will result in one great organization."
For more information, contact Ann Bagdon at 774-245-7590, email ann@distinguishedhomesrealty.com. Information on both companies can be found at www.danadavisproperties.com and www.distinguishedhomesrealty.com.
About Distinguished Homes Realty
DHR is co-owned by husband and wife team, Ann and Bob Bagdon. Bob and Ann have been active in the Florida real estate market for close to a decade. They have operated successful companies in the housing industries for more than 50 years in Maryland and Massachusetts. Bob is also a licensed Florida real estate broker and has held a current Massachusetts residential construction license for more than 30 years. They know houses and have worked with hundreds of clients over the years in the building, repair or sale of single-family homes.
Contact
Ann Bagdon
***@distinguishedhomesrealty.com
