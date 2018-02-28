Southern Ocean Chamber partners with Stockton University for Feb 28 Non Profit Forum

The program "Risky Business – How to Limit Liabilities Associated With Using Volunteers" begins at 10am at Stockton Manahawkin Campus and will include non profit networking opportunities, updates and refreshments.

Non Profit Forum held Feb 28 2018

-- As an ongoing effort to educate and empower local non profit members, the Southern Ocean County Chamber announces continuation of Non Profit Solution program. Offering free, Non Profit forums has been a staple for the chamber for almost a decade, and are partnering with Stockton University for the upcoming February 28 program titled "Risky Business – How to Limit Liabilities Associated With Using Volunteers".Stockton University Adjunct Professor, Karen M. Garcia, Esquire will present the discussion that focuses on volunteers risks and benefits. Volunteers are a vital an essential resource that most nonprofit organizations simply could not function without. This program will educate that utilizing their service must be balanced with the risks associated with volunteering. During this presentation we will be examining the role of volunteers and the legal issues nonprofits must consider when working with volunteers. Topics to be covered will include liability for acts of your volunteer, protecting your organization and protecting your volunteers. Karen M. Garcia, received her Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the City University of New York, Hunter College and her Juris Doctorate from New York University School of Law. Following a decade long practice on Wall Street representing a myriad of clients including Fortune 500 companies as well as nonprofits, she now teaches a variety of law related classes for the Business School at Stockton University. She is a firm fsbdt believer in the importance of nonprofits and the positive impact of work they do in our community.The event begins with check in at 10am and will be located at 712 E Bay Avenue Manahawkin, NJ. There is no cost to attend, but Southern Ocean Chamber members get priority registration. Please RSVP to 609 494 7211 , by email at info@sochamber.com or stop into 265 West Ninth Street Ship Bottom. For more information on the 104th year of the regional chamber go to www.visitLBIregion.com or follow on social as @southernoceanchamber or @LBIregion