The Vitamin Shoppe Leases 28,000 sq. ft. at 400 Plaza Drive, Secaucus
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Largest New Office Lease in Meadowlands for 2017
Cushman & Wakefield's Curtis Foster and Jerry Shifrin, of the commercial real estate services firm's East Rutherford, N.J. office brokered the transaction as exclusive leasing agents for 400 Plaza Drive. Gregory Barkan and Remy deVarenne of CBRE represented the tenant, along with The Vitamin Shoppe's Laurence Elgart, Deputy General Counsel – Real Estate, and Jan Alan Lewis of Cole Schotz P.C.
Founded in 1977, The Vitamin Shoppe is the second-largest Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements retailer with over $1 billion in annual revenue and close to 800 stores throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. "With this planned move, our client will achieve a centralized, highly efficient headquarters and support operation in Secaucus," Lewis said. "Curtis and Jerry were very instrumental in facilitating the execution of the lease in an expeditious manner."
According to Foster, 400 Plaza Drive is well-suited to The Vitamin Shoppe's requirement for above-average parking capacity, while the 260,000-square-
"The property's ownership has created a premier work environment at 400 Plaza Drive, and securing a tenant of The Vitamin Shoppe's caliber testifies to the building's enhanced appeal," Foster said. "With its existing headquarters across the street, The Vitamin Shoppe already recognizes the advantage of being located in Harmon Meadow, which blends urban conveniences and suburban appeal. Now even more employees will benefit from this vibrant live/work/play setting."
Located at the intersection of Route 3 and the New Jersey Turnpike, Harmon Meadow is a 4.4 million-square-
