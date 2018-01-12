 
News By Tag
* Cushman & Wakefield
* The Vitamin Shoppe
* Secaucus
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Secaucus
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
18171615141312


The Vitamin Shoppe Leases 28,000 sq. ft. at 400 Plaza Drive, Secaucus

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Largest New Office Lease in Meadowlands for 2017
 
 
400 Plaza Drive
400 Plaza Drive
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Cushman & Wakefield
* The Vitamin Shoppe
* Secaucus

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Secaucus - New Jersey - US

SECAUCUS, N.J. - Jan. 17, 2018 - PRLog -- Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a 28,000-square-foot, long-term commitment with The Vitamin Shoppe at 400 Plaza Drive in Secaucus, which is the largest new office lease in the Meadowlands in 2017. The omni-channel, specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products will relocate back-office operations from North Bergen, NJ, to the Harmon Meadow property, which sits adjacent to the company's headquarters.

Cushman & Wakefield's Curtis Foster and Jerry Shifrin, of the commercial real estate services firm's East Rutherford, N.J. office brokered the transaction as exclusive leasing agents for 400 Plaza Drive. Gregory Barkan and Remy deVarenne of CBRE represented the tenant, along with The Vitamin Shoppe's Laurence Elgart, Deputy General Counsel – Real Estate, and Jan Alan Lewis of Cole Schotz P.C.

Founded in 1977, The Vitamin Shoppe is the second-largest Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements retailer with over $1 billion in annual revenue and close to 800 stores throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. "With this planned move, our client will achieve a centralized, highly efficient headquarters and support operation in Secaucus," Lewis said. "Curtis and Jerry were very instrumental in facilitating the execution of the lease in an expeditious manner."

According to Foster, 400 Plaza Drive is well-suited to The Vitamin Shoppe's requirement for above-average parking capacity, while the 260,000-square-foot property's newly renovated and rebranded space was instrumental in attracting this high-profile credit tenant. The physical and lifestyle improvements at 400 Plaza Drive include renovations to the building's atrium lobby, mechanical system upgrades, the introduction of enhanced fsbdt digital media, 24/7 security and access control, a new barista-style cafe, and building WiFi promoting tenant use for work and leisure. Foster and Shifrin continue to market available units from 3,500 to 40,000 square feet.

"The property's ownership has created a premier work environment at 400 Plaza Drive, and securing a tenant of The Vitamin Shoppe's caliber testifies to the building's enhanced appeal," Foster said. "With its existing headquarters across the street, The Vitamin Shoppe already recognizes the advantage of being located in Harmon Meadow, which blends urban conveniences and suburban appeal. Now even more employees will benefit from this vibrant live/work/play setting."

Located at the intersection of Route 3 and the New Jersey Turnpike, Harmon Meadow is a 4.4 million-square-foot, mixed-use complex offering office space, restaurants, retail, fitness, childcare, entertainment, and hotel and conference facilities – all within walking distance. It continues to be upgraded with new hotels, restaurants and a new 450-unit apartment complex. Mass transit options include onsite bus service to Manhattan and shuttle service to Secaucus Junction, which offers direct rail access to Manhattan, Hoboken, Newark Liberty International Airport and other points in New Jersey.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm with 45,000 employees in more than 70 countries helping occupiers and investors optimize the value of their real estate. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest commercial real estate services firms with revenue of $6 billion across core services of agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facility services (C&W Services), global occupier services, investment & asset management (DTZ Investors), project & development services, tenant representation, and valuation & advisory. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @ (http://www.twitter.com/cushwake)CushWake (http://www.twitter.com/cushwake) on Twitter.

Contact
Caryl Communications
Evelyn Weiss Francisco
***@caryl.com
End
Source:Cushman & Wakefield
Email:***@caryl.com Email Verified
Tags:Cushman & Wakefield, The Vitamin Shoppe, Secaucus
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Secaucus - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Caryl Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 17, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share