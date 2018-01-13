Classic Yacht Insurance Wareness – Campaign Launched by Marine Insurance Broker

Classic Yacht Insurance Specialists Insurance Risk & Claims Management (IRCM) have launched a new campaign to create greater awareness about the uniqueness of insurance programmes for classic yacht owners.

Contact

Mark Elcocks

***@marineinsurance- ircm.co.uk Mark Elcocks

End

-- Classic Yacht Insurance Specialists Insurance Risk & Claims Management (IRCM) have launched a new campaign to create greater awareness about the uniqueness of insurance programmes for classic yacht owners.Mark Elcocks, Specialist Risks Consultant with IRCM said "Whilst the insurance market in general has been price-focussed for some time, it is fair to say that owners of classic yachts are, in the main, looking for value rather than the lowest possible price for their yacht insurance. At a basic level this means balancing cover levels with the best available price but there are other factors to consider before we even start addressing those fsbdt issues."The campaign includes a 3-part series of articles published through specialist Classic Yacht website www.classicyachtinfo.com that focuses on how classic yacht owners can generate the best value from their insurance programme. The campaign is also being delivered through social media channels.IRCM are a UK Insurance broker that specialises in all aspects of Marine Insurance with classic craft having been at the core of its business from its establishment in the 1990s. "Classic craft are the passion of IRCM's founder and the business grew through developing insurance for classic yacht owners as well as the specialists who build and restore such vessels" said Mark. "Our own knowledge of construction methods and our network of wooden boat builders mean we can deliver a top service in the event of our clients' craft being damaged. It is factors like this that help establish the value of an owner's insurance programme."