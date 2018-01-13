 
News By Tag
* Yacht Insurance
* Classic Yacht Insurance
* Yacht Boat Insurance
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cowes
  Isle of Wight
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413


Classic Yacht Insurance Wareness – Campaign Launched by Marine Insurance Broker

Classic Yacht Insurance Specialists Insurance Risk & Claims Management (IRCM) have launched a new campaign to create greater awareness about the uniqueness of insurance programmes for classic yacht owners.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Yacht Insurance
* Classic Yacht Insurance
* Yacht Boat Insurance

Industry:
* Lifestyle

Location:
* Cowes - Isle of Wight - England

Subject:
* Features

COWES, England - Jan. 18, 2018 - PRLog -- Classic Yacht Insurance Specialists Insurance Risk & Claims Management (IRCM) have launched a new campaign to create greater awareness about the uniqueness of insurance programmes for classic yacht owners.

Mark Elcocks, Specialist Risks Consultant with IRCM said "Whilst the insurance market in general has been price-focussed for some time, it is fair to say that owners of classic yachts are, in the main, looking for value rather than the lowest possible price for their yacht insurance.  At a basic level this means balancing cover levels with the best available price but there are other factors to consider before we even start addressing those fsbdt issues."

The campaign includes a 3-part series of articles published through specialist Classic Yacht website www.classicyachtinfo.com that focuses on how classic yacht owners can generate the best value from their insurance programme.  The campaign is also being delivered through social media channels.

IRCM are a UK Insurance broker that specialises in all aspects of Marine Insurance with classic craft having been at the core of its business from its establishment in the 1990s.  "Classic craft are the passion of IRCM's founder and the business grew through developing insurance for classic yacht owners as well as the specialists who build and restore such vessels" said Mark.  "Our own knowledge of construction methods and our network of wooden boat builders mean we can deliver a top service in the event of our clients' craft being damaged.  It is factors like this that help establish the value of an owner's insurance programme."

http://www.marineinsurance-ircm.co.uk/classic-yacht-insur...

For further information about Classic Yacht Insurance and IRCM's awareness campaign contact Mark Elcocks on markelcocks@marineinsurance-ircm.co.uk or telephone 01902 796 793

End
Source:
Email:***@marineinsurance-ircm.co.uk Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
IRCM Marine Insurance News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 18, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share