January 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
18171615141312

WAGS Miami Star Astrid Bavaresco Dines at STK South Beach

The reality television star celebrates with friends at one of Miami's top restaurants
 
 
astridjwow
astridjwow
MIAMI - Jan. 17, 2018 - PRLog -- WAGS Miami Star Astrid Bavaresco dined at popular South Beach restaurant STK recently in celebration of a blog partnership.

Bavaresco; who recently finished her Masters Degree, recently launched a lifestyle blog that talks anything from beauty, fitness, fashion, food, and more. She recently partnered with a skincare company and in celebration dined at STK South Beach. Following the dining experience she appeared in the premier episode of Jenni "JWOW" Farley's new TLC talk show "Young Americans" where she discussed her tenure on the popular reality show on E!

Astrid is a staple in the Miami social scene, and was thrilled to celebrate fsbdt a new year at STK. "I love the food at STK and Norlisha Luke took such great care of us," she said.

On appearing on Young Americans; "I was excited Jenni had me on and I was able to talk not only about WAGS, but about my education and my business ventures." Bavaresco not only runs a lifestyle blog, but also is owner of swimwear line HERA.

For media and press inquiries for Astrid please contact info@diamondmpr.com
Source:
Email:***@diamondmpr.com Email Verified
Diamond MPR PRs
