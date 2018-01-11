News By Tag
Cari Lyn Vinci 2017 Strong Workforce Star Honoree | InVINCIble Enterprises
California Community College Chancellor's Office 2017 Award Recognition for Cari Lyn Vinci and InVINCIble Enterprises, LLC
Strong Workforce Champions are individuals and organizations who demonstrate the essential components of the Strong Workforce Program. These partners see far beyond their own interests, being more interested in the greater good for Californians. They are champions of the Strong Workforce mission. They:
- Collaboration with career technical education faculty and colleges to develop programs and curricula with the skills that industry demands
- Support development of quality career technical education faculty
- Support general career technical education efforts
- Support sustainability and incentivizing of career technical education in alignment with labor market need
- Advance work-based learning opportunities, including internships and apprenticeships.
The Chancellor's office noted that Cari Lyn Vinci has been a committed supporter of California Community College career education programs.
"This recognition is an absolute honor not only for myself but also the Role Models who shared their stories, the mentors, educators & school administrators who contribute to facilitating the program," stated Ms. Vinci. "We are truly elated by the Program's success and by this Recognition from the Chancellor's Office."
Charles Eason, MBA, Small Business Sector Navigator for the California Community College Doing What Matters program, nominated Ms. Vinci and the STE@MTM Mentoring Program. "Many of us within the California Community College system hope that programs of this caliber will continue to be rolled-out across the state, strengthening the future of the next generation of females within the fields of science, technology, and engineering"
Sharon Turner, EdD, (TAP) at Foothill College commented: "The STE@M Mentoring Program is exactly in line with the goals of the SB1070 grant - to create opportunities and career pathways for K12 students in career technical education. I hope to work with Cari again soon in other parts of the Southwest Bay Area region!"
The Strong Workforce Program is a bold step California took in 2016 to create 1 million more middle-skilled workers, thereby producing a job-ready workforce for employers and lifting low-wage workers into living-wage jobs. Career education (also known as career technical education or CTE) to build a strong workforce and enable student social mobility is a collaborative effort. It's the result of intense efforts of a vast array of partners working alongside the community college system, including employers, industry, workforce development agencies and more.
The STE@MTM Mentoring Program is a Clear Stand Out
This innovative program, the brainchild of Cari Lyn Vinci, was created in response to the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math industry employer's outcry over the lack of females & diversity in STEM careers. The program, designed for middle & high school girls, uniquely combines education and business practices through a curriculum that blends inspiration, research, learning, fun, STEM career planning and team building.
The STE@MTM Mentoring is poised for great success as fsbdt it continues rolling out training in Stockton, San Diego, Shasta, Eureka, San Luis Obispo, Modesto, Fresno, Merced & Monterey. Organizations interested in becoming a part of the program, please contact Cari Vinci directly via phone at (916) 220.2830 or email at Cari@InVINCIbleEnterprises.com.
About Cari Lyn Vinci
Cari Vinci, Founder of InVINCIble Enterprises, is a serial entrepreneur with 35+ years of business experience in career coaching, sales, training, and franchising. She co-authored PLAYBOOK for Teens & created the Playbook for Teens – STE@M™ Mentoring Program, which was recognized with the "Program Excellence Award" by the Board of Trustees from the Woodland Joint Unified School District & the YOLO County Office of Education. In 2016, the National Association of Women Business Owners awarded Vinci the "Visionary Award" for her contributions towards creating meaningful opportunities for women via the STE@M™ Mentoring Program. Additionally, Vinci was recognized with the RUBY Award by Soroptimist International, which is an award given to a woman who has a significant impact on improving the lives of women and girls.
Vinci graduated from Velocity Capitol's Entrepreneurial Showcase; serves on the Sacramento Women in Technology International (WITI) Board for STEM outreach, The Leadership Council for CA Million Women Mentors & California After School Network STEM Committee. InVINCIble Enterprises' goal is to empower smart, talented teens to become future business owners, workers & leaders in STEM industries; and to help solve the STEM talent pool problems.
About California Community Colleges:
California Community Colleges is the largest system of higher education in the nation composed of 72 districts and 113 colleges serving 2.1 million students per year. Community colleges supply workforce training, basic skills education and prepare students for transfer to four-year institutions. The Chancellor's Office provides leadership, advocacy, and support under the direction of the Board of Governors of the California Community Colleges. For more information about the community colleges, please visit http://californiacommunitycolleges.cccco.edu/
