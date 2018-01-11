 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* New Homes
* New Homes in Portland
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Forest Grove
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211

Lennar Portland Grand Opens The Meadows at Silverstone on Saturday, January 27

 
 
The Meadows at Silverstone grand opens model homes on Saturday, Jan. 27.
The Meadows at Silverstone grand opens model homes on Saturday, Jan. 27.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Lennar
* New Homes
* New Homes in Portland

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Forest Grove - Oregon - US

Subject:
* Products

FOREST GROVE, Ore. - Jan. 16, 2018 - PRLog -- Lennar is thrilled to announce the official Grand Opening event for their newest community, The Meadows at Silverstone, will be on Saturday, January 27 in Forest Grove. Prospective homeshoppers are invited to attend for tasty treats, refreshments and for the first opportunity to tour the professionally-decorated model homes.

"We're so excited to present these new homes to the public, which offer a truly connected living experience and the latest in home automation," said Sia Howe, Marketing Manager for Lennar Portland. "The Grand Opening event is a great time to come see for yourself what our new home automation package is all about!"

The Meadows at Silverstone offers homeshoppers five distinctive floorplans to choose from, with sizes that range from 1,764 to 2,306 square feet, three to four bedrooms with two and one-half bathrooms. These single-family residences showcase Lennar's new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home design which offers built-in wireless access points for strong internet coverage in every room.

Additionally, Lennar has elevated their signature Everything's Included® package to now offer the latest in home automation products and technology at no additional cost. These include the standard features Lennar is known for, fsbdt such as stainless steel GE® appliances, granite kitchen countertops and air conditioning, along with integrated home automation products and technology. Homeowners can manage lights, front door locks, music, movies and more — remotely from any smart device or using voice control with Amazon Alexa.

Set in beautiful Forest Grove, new homes in this community are priced starting from the upper $300,000s. The community's location is situated near the prestigious Pacific University, smack dab in the middle of Oregon's Wine Country and lies about 25 miles east of downtown Portland.

The event will take place at the Welcome Home Center located at 2027 35th Avenue in Forest Grove. For more information or complete directions, visit https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/oregon/portland/forest-grove/the-meadows-at-silverstone or call (866) 813-7468.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
9492830202
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Tags:Lennar, New Homes, New Homes in Portland
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Forest Grove - Oregon - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 16, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share