Lennar Portland Grand Opens The Meadows at Silverstone on Saturday, January 27
"We're so excited to present these new homes to the public, which offer a truly connected living experience and the latest in home automation,"
The Meadows at Silverstone offers homeshoppers five distinctive floorplans to choose from, with sizes that range from 1,764 to 2,306 square feet, three to four bedrooms with two and one-half bathrooms. These single-family residences showcase Lennar's new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home design which offers built-in wireless access points for strong internet coverage in every room.
Additionally, Lennar has elevated their signature Everything's Included® package to now offer the latest in home automation products and technology at no additional cost. These include the standard features Lennar is known for, fsbdt such as stainless steel GE® appliances, granite kitchen countertops and air conditioning, along with integrated home automation products and technology. Homeowners can manage lights, front door locks, music, movies and more — remotely from any smart device or using voice control with Amazon Alexa.
Set in beautiful Forest Grove, new homes in this community are priced starting from the upper $300,000s. The community's location is situated near the prestigious Pacific University, smack dab in the middle of Oregon's Wine Country and lies about 25 miles east of downtown Portland.
The event will take place at the Welcome Home Center located at 2027 35th Avenue in Forest Grove. For more information or complete directions, visit https://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
