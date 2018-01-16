News By Tag
Special Report from The Oxford Review about the Concept of Unlearning
Dr. Wilkinson says' "There is a lot of theory, opinion, and speculation about the concept of unlearning. In particular, one often sees a process like learning and unlearning and learning again being proposed. This is not just confined to ideas around learning and development but also organizational development. We felt it was time for an evidence-based report."
The reports answers questions like:
However is this process of learning and unlearning and learning again actually real?
Do we really need to unlearn things before we learn again?
What does the latest research actually say about unlearning?
There has been a fairly constant and consistent interest over the past few years in the fsbdt ideas of unlearning, and how to unlearn in both the popular and research literature. The idea of unlearning has firmly entered the organizational development rhetoric as well as that of individual human learning.
Author: David Wilkinson is the Editor-in-Chief of the Oxford Review. The Oxford Review ( https://www.oxford-
Dr. Wilkinson is also acknowledged to be one of the world's leading experts in dealing with ambiguity and uncertainty and developing emotional resilience. David teaches and researchers at several universities including the University of Oxford, Medical Sciences Division, Cardiff University, Oxford Brookes University School of Business and many more.
The Oxford Review Mission: The Oxford Review comes from 250 of the most practical & useful research findings for leaders, managers, professionals in human resources, learning & development, organizational development, coaching & consultancy. They aim to get the very latest, just published, peer-reviewed research to you in brief, understandable, practical, and useful way to digest briefings; no jargon, no overload. And make you the most impressively up-to-date person in the room
