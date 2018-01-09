Progressive Systems and BvW Global Form Procurement Alliance

Progressive Systems and BvW Global have formed an alliance to deliver procurement solutions to Australian Government Agencies and Corporations.

-- Bringing together Progressive Systems' hands-on leadership and eProcurement experience and BvW Global's extensive consulting background in both the public and private sectors, the alliance will provide clients with a deeper level of expertise with both consulting and implementation capabilities.Jo Bailey, CEO of Progressive Systems commented "The alliance will concentrate on assisting and supporting clients with their procurement structures, processes and initiatives to deliver tangible and ongoing value against their objectives.BvW Global's Managing Director, Christophe Barriere-Varju says "."Progressive Systems' Directors Jo Bailey, MCIPS and Sharon Jones-Baldwin bring deep expertise: Bailey, having held a variety of procurement roles throughout her career including, prior to becoming fsbdt Progressive Systems' CEO, the CPO for NSW Department of Education. Under her leadership, NSW Education achieved the State Government's highest procurement accreditation;and Jones-Baldwin, a pioneer for eProcurement in Australia with experience implementing eProcurement technologies in both the Corporate and Government sectors. This includes NSW Education's upstream (eSourcing) and downstream (eProcurement)solutions and services, the latter of which was used as a core system by over 2,000 schools.BvW Global founder, Christophe Barriere-Varju — holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Triple Major MBA in Supply Chain Management, Finance and New Venture Management from the University of San Diego, California. Barriere-Varju has worked in the procurement practice at Coopers & Lybrand and PriceWaterhouseCoopers post-merger in New York, then with Arthur Andersen in Australia before developing the Solutions Consulting Practice of EDS Australia for Asia/Pacific. For the last 16 years, BvW Global continues to be a trusted procurement advisory, management consultancy and implementation partner to Australian Government Agencies and Corporations.Founded in 2017, Progressive Systems is a consultancy specialising in procurement to deliver beneficial outcomes for its clients. Priding themselves on their quality and on focusing on client objectives to deliver the outcomes as efficiently as possible, they try to leave behind the skills and tools to empower their clients to sustain themselves into the future. They have a strong customer service ethic, working in partnership with their clients to deliver value and foster long-term relationships built on trust.Founded in 2001, BvW Global is a management consultancy firm that assists Government Agencies and Corporate Clients Australia-Wide. BvW Global's reputation has been earned over the integrity of their team, quality of work and true experience of team members. Their solutions across people, process and technology positively impact their clients' organisational efficiency via revenue, cost, and/or trading partner management improvements. Their senior practitioners are highly qualified individuals with experience with large consulting firms and/or deep industry expertise, having worked in complex project implementations in both private and public sectors.info@progressivesystems.com.au0409 834 7110447 422 504info@bvwglobal.com0403 444 101