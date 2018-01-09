Naaahr Atlanta Installs 2018 Officers And Board

2018 NAAAHR ATL Board

-- NAAAHR ATLANTA INSTALLS 2018 OFFICERS AND BOARDAtlanta - The Atlanta Chapter of the National Association of African Americans in Human Resources (NAAAHR) has inducted its 2018 Board of Directors and Officers at their January Chapter Meeting. President, Ardie Harrison, a Director of Human Resources with Cox Automotive, Inc. states that "with another year of Elevating Performance in Collaboration (EPIC) behind us, we look to trailblaze in 2018, through expansion of strong professional human resource channels and understanding industry trends."As president, Harrison unveiled several initiatives for the organization whose mission and purpose is to provide a forum where HR practitioners and those aligned with their goals can share, gain information and provide leadership on issues affecting their individual careers and the global workforce. Chief among those initiatives is to provide groundbreaking program topics, enhance member value, increase membership and revenue.The members of the 2018 Board of Directors includes:Ardie Harrison President, fsbdt CEOLeon Staples, MBA SVP, COOErick Burroughs, ESQ General CounselAmy- Alexis Udom VP, Operational Effectiveness & AdministrationStephanie Hudson VP, FinanceNikita Rhodes, SHRM-SCPTroy Felder, MBA, PHR, SHRM-CP Assistant VP, Plans & Professional DevelopmentAnthony Randolph, MBA VP, Membership EngagementNatasha Hartry, MPA Assistant VP, Membership EngagementTamiko Drummond, MAOM VP, Digital Media StrategyEarle Hall, PhD VP, Marketing & CommunicationsXavier Smith VP, Community PartnershipsMichelle Glover VP, Corporate PartnershipsKatrina Shackelford VP, Events & Volunteer Resource ManagementEileen Gray, SPHR, SHRM-SCP Board Advisor,Immediate Past President, Regional VPSheree Knowles, SPHR, CPM Board Advisor, Immediate Past SVP, COOFor more information contact:Earle Hall, (510)469-5999, info@naaahratlanta.org