January 2018
Naaahr Atlanta Installs 2018 Officers And Board

 
 
2018 NAAAHR ATL Board
2018 NAAAHR ATL Board
 
ATLANTA - Jan. 14, 2018 - PRLog -- NAAAHR ATLANTA INSTALLS 2018 OFFICERS AND BOARD

Atlanta - The Atlanta Chapter of the National Association of African Americans in Human Resources (NAAAHR) has inducted its 2018 Board of Directors and Officers at their January Chapter Meeting. President, Ardie Harrison, a Director of Human Resources with Cox Automotive, Inc. states that "with another year of Elevating Performance in Collaboration (EPIC) behind us, we look to trailblaze in 2018, through expansion of strong professional human resource channels and understanding industry trends."

As president, Harrison unveiled several initiatives for the organization whose mission and purpose is to provide a forum where HR practitioners and those aligned with their goals can share, gain information and provide leadership on issues affecting their individual careers and the global workforce. Chief among those initiatives is to provide groundbreaking program topics, enhance member value, increase membership and revenue.

The members of the 2018 Board of Directors includes:

Ardie Harrison President, fsbdt CEO

Leon Staples, MBA SVP, COO

Erick Burroughs, ESQ General Counsel

Amy- Alexis Udom VP, Operational Effectiveness & Administration

Stephanie Hudson VP, Finance

Nikita Rhodes, SHRM-SCP VP, Plans & Professional Development

Troy Felder, MBA, PHR, SHRM-CP Assistant VP, Plans & Professional Development

Anthony Randolph, MBA VP, Membership Engagement

Natasha Hartry, MPA Assistant VP, Membership Engagement

Tamiko Drummond, MAOM VP, Digital Media Strategy

Earle Hall, PhD VP, Marketing & Communications

Xavier Smith VP, Community Partnerships

Michelle Glover VP, Corporate Partnerships

Katrina Shackelford VP, Events & Volunteer Resource Management

Eileen Gray, SPHR, SHRM-SCP Board Advisor,Immediate Past President, Regional VP

Sheree Knowles, SPHR, CPM Board Advisor, Immediate Past SVP, COO


For more information contact:

Earle Hall, (510)469-5999, info@naaahratlanta.org
