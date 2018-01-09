News By Tag
Naaahr Atlanta Installs 2018 Officers And Board
Atlanta - The Atlanta Chapter of the National Association of African Americans in Human Resources (NAAAHR) has inducted its 2018 Board of Directors and Officers at their January Chapter Meeting. President, Ardie Harrison, a Director of Human Resources with Cox Automotive, Inc. states that "with another year of Elevating Performance in Collaboration (EPIC) behind us, we look to trailblaze in 2018, through expansion of strong professional human resource channels and understanding industry trends."
As president, Harrison unveiled several initiatives for the organization whose mission and purpose is to provide a forum where HR practitioners and those aligned with their goals can share, gain information and provide leadership on issues affecting their individual careers and the global workforce. Chief among those initiatives is to provide groundbreaking program topics, enhance member value, increase membership and revenue.
The members of the 2018 Board of Directors includes:
Ardie Harrison President, fsbdt CEO
Leon Staples, MBA SVP, COO
Erick Burroughs, ESQ General Counsel
Amy- Alexis Udom VP, Operational Effectiveness & Administration
Stephanie Hudson VP, Finance
Nikita Rhodes, SHRM-SCP VP, Plans & Professional Development
Troy Felder, MBA, PHR, SHRM-CP Assistant VP, Plans & Professional Development
Anthony Randolph, MBA VP, Membership Engagement
Natasha Hartry, MPA Assistant VP, Membership Engagement
Tamiko Drummond, MAOM VP, Digital Media Strategy
Earle Hall, PhD VP, Marketing & Communications
Xavier Smith VP, Community Partnerships
Michelle Glover VP, Corporate Partnerships
Katrina Shackelford VP, Events & Volunteer Resource Management
Eileen Gray, SPHR, SHRM-SCP Board Advisor,Immediate Past President, Regional VP
Sheree Knowles, SPHR, CPM Board Advisor, Immediate Past SVP, COO
For more information contact:
Earle Hall, (510)469-5999, info@naaahratlanta.org
