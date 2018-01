Crescent City's Jan. 27-28 Winter Estates Auction in New Orleans will have items in many categories

Paintings by Southern artists William Aiken Walker and William Hemmerling, a mug and vase from the studios of George Ohr (the "Mad Potter of Biloxi"), and a 5-piece Mexican sterling silver coffee and tea service by Maciel are a few top lots.

19th century unsigned oil on canvas painting titled Music's Allegory.

-- Original paintings by renowned Southern artists William Aiken Walker and William Hemmerling, a mug and a vase from the studios of George Ohr (the "Mad Potter of Biloxi"), and a stunning five-piece Mexican sterling silver coffee and tea service by Maciel are just a few expected top lots in Crescent City Auction Gallery's upcoming Winter Estates Auction.The major two-day sale, slated for the weekend of January 27and 28, will be held online and in Crescent City's gallery, located at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans. In all, 1,185 lots will cross the auction block, including French and American period furniture, original artwork, fine estate jewelry, Russian icons, bronzes, silver, clocks, lamps and lighting, pottery and more.South Carolina artist William Aiken Walker (1838-1921) has been featured in past Crescent City auctions. His 19century oil on board titled, signed lower left and measuring 8 ¾ inches by 11 ¾ inches, has a pre-sale estimate of $12,000-$15,000. Walker is best known for his moving depictions of the lives of poor sharecroppers in the post-Reconstruction American South.Another featured artist, Louisiana folk artist William "Bill" Hemmerling (1943-2009) painted the New Orleans 2005 Jazz Festival poster and was a perennial favorite of Jazz Fest art aficionados. He was prolific, and his legions of fans are nothing less than devout. His signed 2007 acrylic on panel titled, 37 ½ inches by 10 ¾ inches, should change hands for $4,000-$7,000.George Ohr (1857-1918) was another one of the region's more colorful and eccentric characters, an American ceramic artist whose innovative experimentation with modern clay forms at his Biloxi studio led to his being regarded as a precursor to the American Abstract-Expressionist movement. Today, his pieces are rare and highly coveted by collectors. Two are in the auction.One is a mug, fired in 1896 of high glaze waisted form, 6 ¼ inches tall, with the side having an inscribed presentation for Joseph Jefferson. The other is a high glaze bottle form, made circa 1897 and with the bottom inscribed "Jules Gabry, First Place, July 1897," the side inscribed "Jules Gabry Born in France 1829 Suiside(sic)in Biloxis Water, Poverty cause, July 15, 1897," and signed "G Ohrs." Both have estimates of $1,500-$2,500. Gabry was Newcomb College's first potter (1894-1895) and was living with the Ohr family at the time he committed suicide.The Mexican sterling silver coffee and tea service by Maciel was made in the mid-20century and has a total weight of 176.83 troy ounces (est. $3,000-$5,000). The tray is 18 inches in diameter. The jewelry in the auction is a dazzling assemblage of tanzanites, diamonds, rubies, sapphires, alexandrite, emeralds, South Sea pearls, Victorian bracelets and other fine pieces.It wouldn't be a Crescent City auction without French period furniture, and this sale's got some wonderful pieces, to include an unusual 18century Louis XV style carved cherry double-door armoire (est. $1,200-$2,000);and an outstanding pair of circa 1860 Louis XV style carved pine architectural doors, with frames at 116 inches tall by 40 ½ inches in width (est. $1,200-$1,800)Also offered will be an impressive 19century French carved walnut Gothic style(two-bodied buffet), 86 inches tall (est. $1,200-$1,800);a 19century French provincial carved walnut tester bed, 88 ½ inches tall by 71 ½ inches long (est. fsbdt $1,000-$2,000);and a 19century unusual and lovely French carved mahogany Renaissance style desk (est. $800-$1,200)The list of original artworks by local and regional artists is also impressive, and will be led by a circa 1970 oil on board painting by Louisiana folk artist Clementine Hunter (1887-1988), titled(est. $3,000-$5,000). Also offered will be a group of 13 pieces of porcelain fruit and vegetables by Alabama artist Mary Kirk Kelly (est. $600-$900).New Orleans artists will include Knute Heldner (1877-1952), whose signed oil on board titledshould rise to $2,500-$4,500;George Bauer Dunbar (b. 1927), whose encaustic 1980 workhas an estimate of $800-$1,200;and David Harouni (b. 1962), who has two offerings in the sale:andBoth are oil on Masonite works, artist signed and housed in arched gilt frames (each est. $1,000-$2,000)Additional artworks will feature an oil on Masonite by the German-born American painter and teacher Henry Hensche (Mass., 1899-1992), titled(est. $4,000-$6,000);a 1981 oil on canvas by Ghanaian artist Ablade Glover (b. 1934), titled(est. $4,000-$6,000);and a 19century unsigned oil on canvas after the Portuguese Neoclassicist painter Francisco Viera Portuense (1765-1805), titledexpected to hammer for $1,500-$2,500.The fine selection of cabinet bronzes will include a figure on a gured violette marble base by Joe Descomps (Fr., 1869-1950); a work by Spiro Schwatenberg (Germ., 1898-1922), a figure by Pierre Felix Fix-Masseau (Fr., 1869-1937); and a work after Alphonse Alexandre Arson (1822-1880), the Parisan-born sculptor best known for his depictions of birds and other animal subjects.Offerings from Tiffany Studios will feature a circa-1900 bronze desk lamp, 11 ¾ inches tall, expected to breeze to $2,000-$3,000;and an early 20century Favrile glass vase, 6 ¼ inches tall (est. $500-$700). The clocks category will be led by an unusual 19century French gilt bronze mounted white marble open escapement portico clock made by Samuel Marti (est. $800-$1,200)A stellar collection of Russian icons will include(Moscow, 1893, by Ivan Khlebnikov);(Moscow, late 19century, also by Ivan Khlebnikov);(Moscow, circa 1908-1917); and(Moscow, made circa 1908-1917).For more information about Crescent City Auction Gallery and the upcoming Jan. 27-28 Winter Estates Auction, please visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com . Updates are posted frequently.