News By Tag
* Hemmerling
* Ohr
* Hensche
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Crescent City's Jan. 27-28 Winter Estates Auction in New Orleans will have items in many categories
Paintings by Southern artists William Aiken Walker and William Hemmerling, a mug and vase from the studios of George Ohr (the "Mad Potter of Biloxi"), and a 5-piece Mexican sterling silver coffee and tea service by Maciel are a few top lots.
The major two-day sale, slated for the weekend of January 27th and 28th, will be held online and in Crescent City's gallery, located at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans. In all, 1,185 lots will cross the auction block, including French and American period furniture, original artwork, fine estate jewelry, Russian icons, bronzes, silver, clocks, lamps and lighting, pottery and more.
South Carolina artist William Aiken Walker (1838-1921) has been featured in past Crescent City auctions. His 19th century oil on board titled Cabin Scene, signed lower left and measuring 8 ¾ inches by 11 ¾ inches, has a pre-sale estimate of $12,000-$15,000. Walker is best known for his moving depictions of the lives of poor sharecroppers in the post-Reconstruction American South.
Another featured artist, Louisiana folk artist William "Bill" Hemmerling (1943-2009) painted the New Orleans 2005 Jazz Festival poster and was a perennial favorite of Jazz Fest art aficionados. He was prolific, and his legions of fans are nothing less than devout. His signed 2007 acrylic on panel titled Boiled Peanuts, 37 ½ inches by 10 ¾ inches, should change hands for $4,000-$7,000.
George Ohr (1857-1918) was another one of the region's more colorful and eccentric characters, an American ceramic artist whose innovative experimentation with modern clay forms at his Biloxi studio led to his being regarded as a precursor to the American Abstract-Expressionist movement. Today, his pieces are rare and highly coveted by collectors. Two are in the auction.
One is a mug, fired in 1896 of high glaze waisted form, 6 ¼ inches tall, with the side having an inscribed presentation for Joseph Jefferson. The other is a high glaze bottle form, made circa 1897 and with the bottom inscribed "Jules Gabry, First Place, July 1897," the side inscribed "Jules Gabry Born in France 1829 Suiside(sic)
The Mexican sterling silver coffee and tea service by Maciel was made in the mid-20th century and has a total weight of 176.83 troy ounces (est. $3,000-$5,000)
It wouldn't be a Crescent City auction without French period furniture, and this sale's got some wonderful pieces, to include an unusual 18th century Louis XV style carved cherry double-door armoire (est. $1,200-$2,000);
Also offered will be an impressive 19th century French carved walnut Gothic style buffet a deux corps (two-bodied buffet), 86 inches tall (est. $1,200-$1,800);
The list of original artworks by local and regional artists is also impressive, and will be led by a circa 1970 oil on board painting by Louisiana folk artist Clementine Hunter (1887-1988), titled Cotton Pickers (est. $3,000-$5,000)
New Orleans artists will include Knute Heldner (1877-1952), whose signed oil on board titled Cabin in a Bayou with Black Man in Pirogue, should rise to $2,500-$4,500;
Additional artworks will feature an oil on Masonite by the German-born American painter and teacher Henry Hensche (Mass., 1899-1992), titled Eclectic (est. $4,000-$6,000);
The fine selection of cabinet bronzes will include a figure on a gured violette marble base by Joe Descomps (Fr., 1869-1950); a work by Spiro Schwatenberg (Germ., 1898-1922), a figure by Pierre Felix Fix-Masseau (Fr., 1869-1937); and a work after Alphonse Alexandre Arson (1822-1880), the Parisan-born sculptor best known for his depictions of birds and other animal subjects.
Offerings from Tiffany Studios will feature a circa-1900 bronze desk lamp, 11 ¾ inches tall, expected to breeze to $2,000-$3,000;
A stellar collection of Russian icons will include The Virgin of Kazan (Moscow, 1893, by Ivan Khlebnikov); The Virgin of Kazan (Moscow, late 19th century, also by Ivan Khlebnikov); Christ Pantocrator (Moscow, circa 1908-1917); and Saint Vladimir (Moscow, made circa 1908-1917).
For more information about Crescent City Auction Gallery and the upcoming Jan. 27-28 Winter Estates Auction, please visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com. Updates are posted frequently.
Contact
Adam Lambert
***@crescentcityauctiongallery.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse