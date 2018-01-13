News By Tag
A Brand New Hope: Can TRON Really Change The Internet?
For those that know of the app WeChat you know it pretty much does everything, changing the way life operates in China and catching the attention of some of the biggest names in tech around the world.
In today's world DATA is king and WeChat is the ultimate data collector. Many large tech companies in the United States feel this concept is so amazing they are trying to copy it and figure out how to implement technology on this level in the US. With new internet neutrality laws, this concept becomes more of a reality as we move into the future of the internet.
Convenience is a driving point for users and DATA for the company that achieves this goal first when it comes to an app like WeChat.
Now why does this all matter to TRON and how does it impact the future of TRON's network?
WeChat is owned by none other than...TENCENT... 1 of 5 biggest Tech firms in the WORLD and a close peer/partner of Jack Ma's Ant Financial. These 2 are considered the Tech Giants in China.
Here is where it gets interesting. Justin Sun, the creator of TRON, keeps talking about partnerships with publicly listed companies and even made a tweet mentioning TRON in space.
When we did some research on Tencent we found that Tencent owns 5% of TESLA, 10% of Snapchat and also owns a position in Spotify. This is just the start and some of the big tech names we know of that their portfolio holds.
Why is this so important? Justin has regularly dropped the Alibaba and Tencent names, hinting to partnerships and support from both of these companies. So far, we have seen Justin does have strong support from Jack Ma as the TRON development team continues to grow including top developers from Alibaba.
Lucien Chen not only was the Head of Tech Development for Alibaba but worked for Tencent as well. If Ant Financial is somehow behind a project like TRON, Tencent will most likely join or be involved as well somehow. How is it that the 2 largest tech firms in China wouldn't be involved in a concept to change the future of the internet if they practically control the internet in China? Especially when Justin Sun was hand picked by Jack Ma to be his protege.
Tesla has a space program and Justin did say TRON was going to space, but why would Tesla work with TRON?
This partnership CAN create a conflict of interest for other cryptos if Ant Financial and Tencent are really behind TRON like many believe seeing Tencent owns 5% of Tesla. Why? Because if they are already invested into the TRON platform, why would they want to use another network for future concepts involving companies fsbdt in their portfolio that would be a competitor to TRON? They would be betting against their own money.
This is much bigger than Alibaba or Justin Sun. Is there a reason Jack Ma hand picked Justin Sun to be his protege?
The value is in how you can utilize the TRON network. There is a lot of FUD circling the internet however the one thing no one can explain is WHY major companies WANT to work with TRON if there isn't any real value in their network.
We are sometime away from seeing LARGE name partnerships as I personally believe the TRON network would need to have further development before large companies like TESLA could become players on the TRON platform. However Tencent owning 5% of Tesla is a promising hint to show they could be the space partnership Justin is talking about showing a bright future for TRON.
In order to understand the success TRON has laid out before us we must first understand their goal to change the world and the Internet. It is never easy but Facebook showed us in today's time changing the world is very possible with the right concept.
Companies like Tencent and Ant Financial give TRON a lot of exclusive pull in the Asian markets that are very political. Who has more political pull tech wise than Tencent and Ant Financial with the Asian government?
TRON is not just another Crypto but a future blockchain platform that major tech companies can run off of, changing how they operate forever.
With friends like heavy hitters Tencent and Ant Financial, it only makes sense that the Asian market will push the success of the TRON network. Possibly taking another step forward to the cashless society these tech giants talk about so much. Everyone focuses on Alibaba but forgets about Tencent.
To fully understand this theory you must view the video below posted by New York Times and read the below sourced links.
New York Times WeChat video - https://www.nytimes.com/…/
Financial Times News Article -
https://www.ft.com/
*Legal Disclaimer* Daniel Ryan is a Fund Manager for AmeriTrend Financial. The author of this article is writing based on their own opinions, research and speculation. Although source links are provided, above information is not confirmed and is highly speculative based on the authors research. We recommend that you do your own due diligence on TRX before investing. The above is not a recommendation to buy or sell and should not be taken that way. Speak to your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
