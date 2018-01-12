News By Tag
iTCHY Music Group Signs LA Metallers "Ravage Realm" to the Label's Fresh Roster
As the newest artist signed to the relaunch of "iTCHY Music Group", Ravage Realm's inclusion on the firm's roster returns the label to its roots and helps rekindle the company's legacy talent network across the west coast.
Influenced by the likes of Slayer, the Dead Kennedys, and Sepultura, "Ravage Realm" enters the west coast metal scene with fury, ready to leave their indelible mark on independent music. The group's current line-up includes Guillermo Molina on lead guitar and vocals, Intiraymi Delgado on rhythm guitar and local scene veteran Leo Hyder on drums. The collaborative result of creative minds and focused dedication, these young artists bring together an adrenalized musical experience, showcasing an impressive performance calendar for a relatively new band.
As the newest artist signed to the relaunch of "iTCHY Music Group", Ravage's inclusion on the firm's roster returns interest to developing artists on the LA scene and helps to extend the company's talent network across the west coast.
"I've always said that the core of great, new music is from the songs and bands yet to be discovered. I further believe the true value of that art should be determined by the people that support it. For that to be genuine, we have to go back to the roots. It can't be manufactured, and agencies can't fsbdt be so far removed. You have to be directly involved," states Ed Fassio, CEO of iTCHY Music.
Indeed, iTCHY's roots align with that statement. Taking a hiatus in 2012, iTCHY paused after early success as one of the fastest growing indie labels on the underground scene. But declining music sales, alongside tech and negative industry developments crippled the company's ambitious plans. However, the recent rise of cryptocurrency introduced the blockchain which has now rekindled iTCHY's business model. Returning to the scene, the agency plans to use this new technology platform as an entrée back into the market.
Fassio continues, "iTCHY has big plans with this re-launch. But in regards to music, we thought: Where better to begin than with heavy metal? That's where we were born and it's one of the most expressive formats. The underground punk and metal scene out of Los Angeles has always been an incubator of community movements. Within that literal "Realm" emerging artists have the challenge of establishing a name, a sound and at the same time, igniting a cause. With Ravage Realm, we found a great balance of musical experience combined with an enthusiastic fanbase that supports and inspires their message. These guys want it and their supporters are intent on helping that happen."
Fassio's expectations of the Southgate band are high. Being relatively new but extremely ambitious presents the opportunity for IMG to focus on Ravage Realm's artist development efforts. "We're excited to try new ideas, campaigns and approaches towards expanding their success and momentum. We've seen these guys first-hand, in their native element and that atmosphere is mind-blowing. Hundreds of fans packing out backyards across Los Angeles county weekend after weekend in support of the scene is just phenomenal. And in the middle of it all, comes Ravage Realm – a local favorite. Our plan is to build upon a strong foundation and literally accelerate everything the band is currently working on."
Metal enthusiasts can sample the group's live performance throughout the greater Los Angeles landscape. Ravage Realm's event schedule includes several 2018 gigs. The band is a regular draw at The Watts Cave, Yuri's Records, and the world-famous Whiskey a Go-Go on Sunset Strip.
For a full list of upcoming show dates and additional information on the band, check them out online at: https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Ed Fassio, iTCHY Music Group
***@itchymusic.com
End
