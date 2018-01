A Film on Lou Gehrig's Disease is One of Four Winners at the Metamora Film Festival

The mission of the Metamora Film Festival located in Portland, Oregon is to Inspire, Transform and Educate.

Mr. Connolly Has ALS

Contact

Metamora Films

***@metamorafilmfestival.com Metamora Films

End

-- The Metamora Film Festival has announced their fall, 2017 online film winners that aim to Inspire, Transform and Educate viewers, the festival's mission statement. Film Director, Matt Duhamel along with judges from Metamora Films (http://www.metamorafilms.org)focus on film submissions that have the power for positive change while inspiring others to be a driving force in our communities and society at large., which was selected by the Metamora Film Festival as the Best Documentary Film this season, is about a high school principal who's embraced by his community as he continues to lead the school, despite rapidly losing his ability to walk and speak due to the debilitating effects of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).The Metamora Film Festival has teamed up with Portland, Oregon's, Open Signal (https://www.opensignalpdx.org/)All film winners will have their film aired on TV to a potential viewing audience of 400,000. In addition, film winners will receive a FREE 1-year subscription fsbdt ($299 value) to iPitch.TV which includes a platform for creators of original pitches for TV, Film & Digital Media to connect directly with Hollywood Producers and Studio Executives.For more information on award winners or to submit your film, please visit the Metamora Film Festival http://www.metamorafilmfestival.com (Director, Dan Habib)Mr. Connolly Has ALS chronicles Connolly's final year as principal.(Director, Tiger Ji)A lonely young man believes that the only way to find joy is to run away to Pluto.(Director, Andrew Huggins)A mother seeks closure.Brothers (Director, Randy Kerr)Three brothers find refuge and redemption from a troubled home through their love of fly fishing for steelhead and the enduring relationships they forge on the river.