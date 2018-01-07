News By Tag
A Film on Lou Gehrig's Disease is One of Four Winners at the Metamora Film Festival
The mission of the Metamora Film Festival located in Portland, Oregon is to Inspire, Transform and Educate.
Mr. Connolly Has ALS, which was selected by the Metamora Film Festival as the Best Documentary Film this season, is about a high school principal who's embraced by his community as he continues to lead the school, despite rapidly losing his ability to walk and speak due to the debilitating effects of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).
The Metamora Film Festival has teamed up with Portland, Oregon's, Open Signal (https://www.opensignalpdx.org/)
For more information on award winners or to submit your film, please visit the Metamora Film Festival http://www.metamorafilmfestival.com
Most Documentary Film:
Mr. Connolly Has ALS (Director, Dan Habib)
Mr. Connolly Has ALS chronicles Connolly's final year as principal.
Best Student Film:
Pluto (Director, Tiger Ji)
A lonely young man believes that the only way to find joy is to run away to Pluto.
Most Thought Provoking Film:
There Could Be Nothing After This (Director, Andrew Huggins)
A mother seeks closure.
Best Short Film:
Brothers (Director, Randy Kerr)
Three brothers find refuge and redemption from a troubled home through their love of fly fishing for steelhead and the enduring relationships they forge on the river.
