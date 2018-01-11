 
Elevate Phoenix's Jazmine Hall Named as One of 23 Under age 40 Emerging Leaders in Arizona

PHOENIX - Jan. 12, 2018 - PRLog -- Elevate Phoenix is honored to announce that Jazmine Hall, Development Coordinator, was listed ninth on the list of 23 Under-40 Emerging Leaders in Arizona.  Jazmine was nominated under the category of Arizonans Helping People in Need in December 2017 through azcentral's Who's Next initiative, which seeks out up-and-coming young adults who are at the top of industry or field.

"We are so proud of Jazmine for this honor," said Elevate Phoenix's Executive Director, Tim Cleary.  "She invests her heart, passion and countless hours into the lives of at-risk urban youth.  Her dedication is one of the reasons that the graduation rate of the youth we serve is 98%, compared to the state average of 78%."

Jazmine started working with Elevate Phoenix nearly six years ago as the Team Lead teacher-mentor.  She has invested her time and heart into the lives of low-income, at-risk students who felt lost, hopeless and in despair.  She walked alongside students to show them what love is in and outside the school walls.  She, along with other Elevate Phoenix staff members, made the classrooms a safe place – somewhere that helped kids feel at home.

She became the "Hope Holder" for kids when they were not strong enough to hold that hope for themselves and their futures.  Today, those same kids who were self-harming and ready to end fsbdt their lives not only are healthy and alive today, but have since graduated from both high school and college.  In fact, one of the first youth that Jazmine mentored was one of Elevate Phoenix first hires directly out of the program to be a teacher-mentor himself!

"Jazmine's purpose, passion and calling is to make a difference in the lives of young people," Tim Cleary added.  Everywhere she goes, she inspires positivity and pushes those around her to be all they are meant to be.  With a smile always on her face, she is willing to do whatever it takes to make our world brighter."

For more information about Elevate Phoenix, go to elevatephoenix.org.  For more information about Who's Next, go to azcentral.com.

About Elevate Phoenix

Elevate Phoenix (http://elevatephoenix.org/v2/) is a unique program for Arizona youth. Together with urban public schools and communities we strengthen character, empower knowledge and elevate relationships. Our success is measured by the success of our kids. The Elevate Phoenix curriculum is designed to teach character, life skills, and leadership to urban students.  The heart of our success is the work of our team of full-time, primarily ethnic staff who serve as teachers, mentors, and life coaches to students over multiple years. Teacher-mentors are available to students 24/7. Office: 3750 W. Indian School Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85019 Phone: 602-532-4873 Website: www.elevatephoenix.org.

https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/phoenix/2018/01/11/whos-next-23-arizonans-who-giving-back-help-our-neighbors-need/1009280001/

Contact
Elevate Phoenix
Tim Cleary
***@elevatephoenix.org
