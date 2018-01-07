Conservancy of Southwest Florida announces 2018 board members and officers

NAPLES, Fla.
- Jan. 12, 2018
- PRLog
-- The Conservancy of Southwest Florida hosted its 54th
Annual Members' Meeting on Jan. 11 at the Conservancy Nature Center. During the meeting, the Conservancy members elected five new directors to the board, including J.P. van Dongen, board-certified M.D., Family Medicine; Phil Douglas, retired public school administrator;
and Barry Frank, retired president of Arrow Pool Service Co. Returning to the board is Nicholas G. Penniman IV, retired publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, former Conservancy of Southwest Florida Board Chair, and the author of Nature's Steward: A History of the Conservancy of Southwest Florida
. Also returning is Edie Andrew, retired board member of Andrew Corporation and prior Conservancy board and committee member, formally serving on the Campaign Cabinet and the Development and Education Committees. Each is elected to serve four-year terms.
Jean Hartman, retired Deloitte & Touche manager specializing in tax legislation, joins the board by special appointment on behalf of the Conservancy's 600-plus fsbdt volunteers.
The board also elected the officers for 2018 including Van Williams as Board Chair, Vice Chair Stephanie Goforth, Treasurer Ed Eaton, and Secretary Gerri Moll.
"The Conservancy of Southwest Florida is fortunate to welcome new and returning members to its board of directors, who along with our long-time supporters will play a critical role in carrying out our mission," said Rob Moher, president and CEO of the Conservancy of Southwest Florida. "The board is key to providing the strategic direction for the Conservancy's work of protecting our region's water, land, wildlife and future."
The Conservancy's Annual Members' Meeting was sponsored by The Moran Edwards Asset Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors.About the Conservancy of Southwest Florida:
The Conservancy of Southwest Florida (http://www.conservancy.org/
) is a not-for-profit environmental protection organization with a 50-year history focused on the issues impacting the water, land wildlife and future of Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties. The Conservancy accomplishes this mission through the combined efforts of its experts in the areas of environmental science, policy, education and wildlife rehabilitation. The Conservancy of Southwest Florida, world-class Nature Center and von Arx Wildlife Hospital are headquartered in Naples, Florida, 1495 Smith Preserve Way, south of the Naples Zoo off Goodlette-Frank Road. Learn more about the Conservancy's work and how to support the quality of life in Southwest Florida www.conservancy.org.
