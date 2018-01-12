 
News By Tag
* Primetimelifesci
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Biotech
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Germantown
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
13121110987


Primetime announces a CRADA with NIST to characterize a Potentially New Class of Antimicrobials

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Primetimelifesci

Industry:
Biotech

Location:
Germantown - Maryland - US

Subject:
Partnerships

GERMANTOWN, Md. - Jan. 12, 2018 - PRLog -- Primetime Life Sciences, LLC has entered into a Collaborative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Biomolecular Measurement Division of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Under this agreement, Primetime will collaborate with Dr. Prasad Reddy who is a recognized expert in chorismate mutase enzymology. Together, the groups will identify and characterize novel inhibitors of chorismate mutase. The CRADA research plan brings together the expertise on the bacterial enzyme chorismate mutase of Dr. Prasad Reddy at NIST, with the medicinal chemistry expertise of Primetime to identify a potent and selective inhibitors of chorismate mutase. Chorismate mutase provides a critical function in metabolism of microbes and its inhibition by drugs could yield a new class of antibiotics.

"This CRADA is a great example of our strategy to make advancements through collaborative research on robust measurements of affinities of small molecules for chorismate mutase and their inhibition of normal protein function." said Janak Padia, PhD, President and CEO of Primetime. "This synergy between public and private research groups gives us a great opportunity to enhance scientific knowledge and technology exchange.  Primetime is proud to work alongside NIST on this project." Dr. Reddy of the Biomolecular Measurement Division of the National Institute of Standards and Technology added, "Given what we know about the structure and function of chorismate mutase, this enzyme provides a potentially new target for generation of antimicrobial agents.  We are fsbdt excited to kick-off this collaboration."

NOTES TO EDITORS

About chorismate mutase:

Chorismate mutase catalyzes the Claisen rearrangement of chorismate to prephenate in the shikimate pathway which leads to the synthesis of the aromatic amino acids phenylalanine and tyrosine. This is the single known example of an enzyme catalyzing a pericylic reaction. Shikimate pathway for the biosynthesis of aromatic compounds is evidently present in bacteria, fungi, and plants but absent in humans and therefore, chorismate mutase is a valid target for generation of antimicrobial agents

About Primetime:
Primetime Life Sciences, LLC (www.primetimelifesci.com) is an early-stage pharmaceutical company based in Maryland, developing small molecule drugs. Primetime's mission is to expedite the discovery and development of new and smart treatments by using a multi-disciplinary, highly collaborative, "bench-to-bedside" approach. Primetime's translational medicine approach is focused on ensuring proven strategies for disease treatment and prevention.

Primetime has developed preparatory mutual prodrug platform technology (Metual®) to discover and develop small molecule drugs that exert therapeutic effects through synergistic mechanisms with improved drug attributes.

For more information please contact Dr. Janak Padia, jpadia@primetimelifesci.com.


http://www.primetimelifesci.com/

Media Contact
Janak Padia, Ph.D.
***@primetimelifesci.com
2407155906
End
Source:
Email:***@primetimelifesci.com Email Verified
Tags:Primetimelifesci
Industry:Biotech
Location:Germantown - Maryland - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 12, 2018
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 12, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share