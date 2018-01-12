Primetime announces a CRADA with NIST to characterize a Potentially New Class of Antimicrobials

Spread the Word

-- Primetime Life Sciences, LLC has entered into a Collaborative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Biomolecular Measurement Division of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Under this agreement, Primetime will collaborate with Dr. Prasad Reddy who is a recognized expert in chorismate mutase enzymology. Together, the groups will identify and characterize novel inhibitors of chorismate mutase. The CRADA research plan brings together the expertise on the bacterial enzyme chorismate mutase of Dr. Prasad Reddy at NIST, with the medicinal chemistry expertise of Primetime to identify a potent and selective inhibitors of chorismate mutase. Chorismate mutase provides a critical function in metabolism of microbes and its inhibition by drugs could yield a new class of antibiotics."This CRADA is a great example of our strategy to make advancements through collaborative research on robust measurements of affinities of small molecules for chorismate mutase and their inhibition of normal protein function." said Janak Padia, PhD, President and CEO of Primetime. "This synergy between public and private research groups gives us a great opportunity to enhance scientific knowledge and technology exchange. Primetime is proud to work alongside NIST on this project." Dr. Reddy of the Biomolecular Measurement Division of the National Institute of Standards and Technology added, "Given what we know about the structure and function of chorismate mutase, this enzyme provides a potentially new target for generation of antimicrobial agents. We are fsbdt excited to kick-off this collaboration."NOTES TO EDITORSChorismate mutase catalyzes the Claisen rearrangement of chorismate to prephenate in the shikimate pathway which leads to the synthesis of the aromatic amino acids phenylalanine and tyrosine. This is the single known example of an enzyme catalyzing a pericylic reaction. Shikimate pathway for the biosynthesis of aromatic compounds is evidently present in bacteria, fungi, and plants but absent in humans and therefore, chorismate mutase is a valid target for generation of antimicrobial agentsPrimetime Life Sciences, LLC (www.primetimelifesci.com)is an early-stage pharmaceutical company based in Maryland, developing small molecule drugs. Primetime's mission is to expedite the discovery and development of new and smart treatments by using a multi-disciplinary, highly collaborative, "bench-to-bedside"approach. Primetime's translational medicine approach is focused on ensuring proven strategies for disease treatment and prevention.Primetime has developed preparatory mutual prodrug platform technology (Metual®) to discover and develop small molecule drugs that exert therapeutic effects through synergistic mechanisms with improved drug attributes.For more information please contact Dr. Janak Padia, jpadia@primetimelifesci.com.