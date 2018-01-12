News By Tag
Primetime announces a CRADA with NIST to characterize a Potentially New Class of Antimicrobials
"This CRADA is a great example of our strategy to make advancements through collaborative research on robust measurements of affinities of small molecules for chorismate mutase and their inhibition of normal protein function." said Janak Padia, PhD, President and CEO of Primetime. "This synergy between public and private research groups gives us a great opportunity to enhance scientific knowledge and technology exchange. Primetime is proud to work alongside NIST on this project." Dr. Reddy of the Biomolecular Measurement Division of the National Institute of Standards and Technology added, "Given what we know about the structure and function of chorismate mutase, this enzyme provides a potentially new target for generation of antimicrobial agents. We are fsbdt excited to kick-off this collaboration."
About chorismate mutase:
Chorismate mutase catalyzes the Claisen rearrangement of chorismate to prephenate in the shikimate pathway which leads to the synthesis of the aromatic amino acids phenylalanine and tyrosine. This is the single known example of an enzyme catalyzing a pericylic reaction. Shikimate pathway for the biosynthesis of aromatic compounds is evidently present in bacteria, fungi, and plants but absent in humans and therefore, chorismate mutase is a valid target for generation of antimicrobial agents
About Primetime:
Primetime Life Sciences, LLC (www.primetimelifesci.com)
Primetime has developed preparatory mutual prodrug platform technology (Metual®) to discover and develop small molecule drugs that exert therapeutic effects through synergistic mechanisms with improved drug attributes.
For more information please contact Dr. Janak Padia, jpadia@primetimelifesci.com.
http://www.primetimelifesci.com/
Media Contact
Janak Padia, Ph.D.
***@primetimelifesci.com
2407155906
