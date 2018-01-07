New Hope Rising's Psychic Night Fundraiser w/ World Renowned Psychic Medium, Josephine Ghiringhelli

 
Industry News





SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. - Jan. 12, 2018 - PRLog -- New Hope Rising, Inc.

64 Old Riverhead Road Westhampton Beach, NY 11978

Phone: 631-336-9990     Fax: 631-772-4688

Press Release Contact: Lauren McNamara, info@newhoperisingny.org


FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Back by Popular Demand!

New Hope Rising Presents:

2nd Annual Evening with World Renowned Psychic Medium, Josephine Ghiringhelli

Friday, February 9th  6 PM-9:30PM

Southampton, LI, New York:  NEW HOPE RISING, INC. presents an exciting evening with world renowned Psychic Medium, Josephine Ghiringhelli!  This fundraiser will be held on Friday February 9th at 230 Elm, Southampton, LI, New York.  Doors open at 6PM.

Addiction is impacting families all across Long Island, taking too many lives, too soon… Hope is Real and Recovery fsbdt is Possible!  Please come and support our mission to save lives - One Person, One Family, One Community at a time

Admission is $50 and tickets can be purchased online at https://www.NHRPsychicNight.Brownpapertickets.com or $60 at the door.

Includes buffet dinner, light dessert and coffee/tea.

Group reading with Josephine starts at 7:30

Chinese Auction and 50/50 Raffle

New Hope Rising's Recovery Housing, Free Community Outreach Program and Recovery and Wellness Center have helped hundreds of individuals and families on Long Island transform their lives in recovery.

New Hope Rising, Inc., founded in 2014, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All proceeds from this event will help support our mission to provide quality and care and services to individuals impacted by addiction.  This event is being

For additional event information or sponsorship opportunities, please contact 631-336-9990.

Contact
Lauren McNamara
***@newhoperisingny.org
631-336-9990
End
Source:
Email:***@newhoperisingny.org Email Verified
