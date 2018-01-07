News By Tag
New Hope Rising's Psychic Night Fundraiser w/ World Renowned Psychic Medium, Josephine Ghiringhelli
64 Old Riverhead Road Westhampton Beach, NY 11978
Phone: 631-336-9990 Fax: 631-772-4688
Press Release Contact: Lauren McNamara, info@newhoperisingny.org
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Back by Popular Demand!
New Hope Rising Presents:
2nd Annual Evening with World Renowned Psychic Medium, Josephine Ghiringhelli
Friday, February 9th 6 PM-9:30PM
Southampton, LI, New York: NEW HOPE RISING, INC. presents an exciting evening with world renowned Psychic Medium, Josephine Ghiringhelli!
Addiction is impacting families all across Long Island, taking too many lives, too soon… Hope is Real and Recovery is Possible! Please come and support our mission to save lives - One Person, One Family, One Community at a time
Admission is $50 and tickets can be purchased online at https://www.NHRPsychicNight.Brownpapertickets.com or $60 at the door.
Includes buffet dinner, light dessert and coffee/tea.
Group reading with Josephine starts at 7:30
Chinese Auction and 50/50 Raffle
New Hope Rising's Recovery Housing, Free Community Outreach Program and Recovery and Wellness Center have helped hundreds of individuals and families on Long Island transform their lives in recovery.
New Hope Rising, Inc., founded in 2014, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All proceeds from this event will help support our mission to provide quality and care and services to individuals impacted by addiction. This event is being
For additional event information or sponsorship opportunities, please contact 631-336-9990.
Contact
Lauren McNamara
***@newhoperisingny.org
631-336-9990
