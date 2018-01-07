News By Tag
GeoComm Participates in NENA NG9-1-1 Standards and Best Practices Conference
GeoComm's Don Mitchell, Senior Product Manager for NG9-1-1 Core Services and active member of several NENA workgroups, is excited to participate in the event as an attendee and session presenter. At the event, Don will present along with Brooks Shannon, Vice President of NGCS Product Development at INdigital, at a session titled NG9-1-1 Call Routing: The Policy Routing Function & Beyond. During this session attendees will participate in identifying issues for NENA to address that are related to policy definition, management, and application across NG9-1-1 functional elements.
Presentation Date/Time: Tuesday, January 16 from 2:45 – 4:00 p.m.
Complete Session Description:
Take the time to attend this presentation and be part of the exciting discussion. fsbdt GeoComm is a longtime NENA member and committed to partnering with and educating agencies on NG9-1-1 technology advancement. We are excited to take part in the NENA NG9-1-1 Standards and Best Practices Conference, sharing our NG9-1-1 knowledge, experience and passion through our participation.
About GeoComm: GeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 22 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, map the caller's location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles. Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, and aggregation services as well NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing. To learn more about GeoComm, please visit www.geo-comm.com
