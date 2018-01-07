News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Drumroll Please! Announcing the Finalists of the 2018 Mompreneur® Awards
The 6th Annual Mompreneur® Awards Finalists have been selected. Winners will be announced at the Annual National Mompreneurs® Conference March 2-3, 2018 in Toronto.
The 2018 Annual Mompreneur® Awards recognizes the hard work and talent of busy female entrepreneurs who are making advances in today's Canadian entrepreneurial business environment, setting new standards for women in business, inspiring new lifestyle norms and taking charge of their economic livelihoods and career options. More women than ever are armed with the education, determination, empowerment and talent to create their own business, charting the path for greater employment opportunities and economic stability for all Canadians.
Voting began on December 4th and closed December 10th, 2017. Over 1,200 women were nominated or registered online at themompreneur.com/
Finalists will be scrutinized by an expert panel of respected judges, based on criteria such as innovation, commitment to community, sales growth, leadership, and scalability, in 4 award categories: Mompreneur Award of Excellence (exemplary product/service)
And without further ado, the finalists in each awards category are:
Mompreneur® Award of Excellence
Tiber River Naturals Inc. – Adriana De Luca & Michelle Lalonde, Winnipeg, Manitoba
Bamboletta Dolls, Ltd — Christina Platt, Vancouver, British Columbia
Rok Cork — Elizabeth Roque, Toronto, Ontario
Adorable Chocolat Inc — Ginette Ahier, Shediac, New Brunswick
Rawnata —Natalie Dueck, New Bothwell, Manitoba
Three Farmers Products — Natasha Vandenhurk, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Keenfit – The Pole Walking Co. — Sheri Simpson, Kelowna, British Columbia
Naveen Dominic Cosmetics — Neveen Dominic, Calgary, Alberta
Mompreneurs®
Belbeck's Family Farm featuring Rent The Chicken — Kate Belbeck, Moffatt, Ontario
Hawthorne Cafe — Kerry Bunney, Milton, Ontario
Beeproject Apiaries — Lindsay Nikkel, Winnipeg, Manitoba
For the Love of Laundry– Michelle Power, London, Ontario
The Yoga Project – Vanessa Miniaci & Jessica Monkcom, Orangeville, Ontario
Mompreneur® Startup Award
Love Powered Co. — Anna Lozano & Lindy fsbdt Sood, Oakville, Ontario
Round Trip Studios — Alison Wawrzyniak, Milton, Ontario
Smash + Tess — Ashley Freeborn, Vancouver, British Columbia
Wallis Evera — Monique Parker, Delta, British Columbia
Nanashake — Tamara Aldip, Toronto, Ontario
Mompreneur® Award of Merit
Young Living Independent Distributor—
Crazy But It Works — Barb Houser, Norwich, Ontario
Independent Director with Pampered Chef — Kathy Drennan, Kincardine, Ontario
Happy Healthy Momma with JuicePlus+ — Jennifer Zurbrigg, Edmonton, Alberta
Mary Kay — Lygia Valcourt, Oshawa, Ontario
The winners will be announced in Toronto at the 6th Annual National Mompreneurs Conference taking place on March 2nd and 3rd, 2018 at the Toronto Congress Centre. Joining them to celebrate will be an elite powerhouse roster of business and leadership speakers including Kirstine Stewart, Simon T. Bailey, Amber Mac, Kimra Luna, Erica Ehm and many more.
For information on the 2018 Mompreneur® Awards and prizing, please visit themompreneur.com/
More information about the Annual Conference can be found at: themompreneur.com/
To interview Maria Locker or any of these emerging Canadian business leaders and mentors, including sharing their stories, getting business/entrepreneur success tips and learnings, or showcasing their business ideas, please contact:
Rania Walker, PR & Media Relations | Front Door PR | 416-258-8953 | rania@frontdoorpr.com
- 30 -
ParentsCanada
ParentsCanada magazine (ParentsCanada.com (http://www.ParentsCanada.com))
Mompreneurs®
Mompreneur Showcase Group Inc. (TheMompreneur.com (http://www.TheMompreneur.com))
Contact
Front Door PR
Rania Walker
***@frontdoorpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse