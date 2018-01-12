News By Tag
United Way's Women United Volusia Awards More Than $30,000
They also contributed nearly $8,000 to the United Way's community fund, from the proceeds of the Power of the Purse, an annual event the ladies host to raise money for the Volusia community.
"It was truly incredible to hear the organizations how the grants we distributed to 18 agencies will impact our community" said Jessica Sznapstajler, president of Women United Volusia. "I am proud and honored to serve with all the ladies on the Women United Board."
"The event was a huge success and a great way for the Women United group to celebrate the impact they are having on the local community," added Courtney Edgcomb, UWVFC's vice president of community impact.
The United Way's Women United is an affinity group of United Way with the fsbdt focus to build stronger communities by supporting women and children's organizations. They do this by raising their voices, rolling up their sleeves, and leaving their fingerprints on a legacy of change that benefits everyone.
For more information and for details on upcoming events and how you can help, visit their website at unitedwayvfc.org.
Photo caption: Women United board - Left to Right: Allison Miller-Membership Chair; Brittany Clark,-Power of the Purse Chair; Amanda Lasecki; Melissa Parker; Ericka de la Paz; Melissa Chieppa: Rachel Buchanan: Jessica Sznapstajler, President; Lauren Manville; Lauren Kelleher; D'Anna Brown; Lindsey Preston
The United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties improves lives and builds a stronger community by bringing together hearts, minds and resources from across the region and by developing effective partnerships with businesses, government and nonprofit organizations. Each year the United Way holds a fundraising campaign to help fund 30 programs from 22 local partner agencies. For more information, please visit http://www.unitedwayvfc.org or call 2-1-1 (386-253-0564)
Cindy Endara
***@uwvfc.org
