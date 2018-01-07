From Pioneering Genomics Services to Bringing Innovative Products to India

Contact

Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd,

***@genotypic.co.in Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd,

End

--Genotypic, India's pioneer in genomics today announced its foray into products for the highly specialized area of genomics. The Bangalore-based company commenced business operations in 2000, and has been at the forefront of introducing and shaping genomics across industry and academia in India."India is undergoing a flux in biology research, having seen an unprecedented rise of genomics application that bring forth more impactful outcomes. The need for a partner that goes beyond services in offering products and solutions that help augment and speed up research, is increasing. We restructured our offerings to place a focused emphasis on products such as portable sequencers and allied genomics lab equipment enabled with worflows" , said Dr. Sudha Rao, Co-founder and Executive Director at Genotypic.Genotypic recently inked an agreement with the UK-based Oxford Nanopore to distribute their innovative products MinION, GridION and PromethION. "This furthers our cause of bringing innovation to the scientific community in India. This is an addition to one of our many firsts", she added.Genotypic is the World's first company to be Agilent technologies Certified Service Provider for three major microarray applications and India's first Certified Service Provider for Ion Torrent PGM. It is also the first genomics company to run its business processes on SAP ByD. An ISO 9001: 2008 accredited company with 11,000 square feet genomics facility in Bangalore, Genotypic's high throughput facilities enable them to provide world-class Next Generation Sequencing, Microarray and Bioinformatics services and solutions."Having brought genomics services to India close to two decades ago, we find ourselves uniquely poised in understanding the pulse of the needs that exist among the scientific community in Indian industry and academia.", said Dr Mugasimangalam C Raja, President, Founder and CEO at Genotypic. "There is a clear need for autonomy and freedom in running genomics-based experiments. We believe that our expertise fsbdt and experience in setting up genomic facilities and training scientists on new technology will help us drive the next big wave for genomics in India"Genotypic Technology is the first genomics service provider in India providing Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), Microarray, and Bioinformatics services and solutions to domestic and international pharma, biotech companies and academia.Genotypic has a rich history of clientele both in industry and in academia. Clients worldwide make use of its services for a range of services from protocol optimization, probe designing, array layouts, project designing, and nucleic acid analysis to in-depth analysis. Work done at Genotypic is acknowledged and cited in over 400 publications.For more information and product enquiries,