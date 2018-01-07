Ipsos Business Consulting engaged by Wine's Link International Holdings for its IPO on the HKEX

Media Contact

Yuhui CHU

***@ipsos.com Yuhui CHU

End

-- Ipsos Business Consulting engaged as Industry Consultant by Wine's Link International Holdings Limited for its listing on the GEM Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 8509.HK）on Jan 12, 2018. The group primarily involves the wholesale and retail a wide spectrum of wine products and other alcoholic beverages in Hong Kong with a focus on Premium Collectible Red Wine. To complement the wine product offerings, the group also provide customers a multitude of wine related services ranging from wine consultation、wine sourcing、wine delivery to wine storage service that are supplemental to the comprehensive product portfolio.Ipsos Business Consulting's IPO consulting team conducted an Independent Market Review, analyzing and reporting the historical and forecast trends of the wine industry in Hong Kong. During the IPO process, Ipsos Business Consulting collaborated with the Group, IPO sponsor and its legal advisors to complete the contents of the prospectus as well as address all follow-up questions from the HKEX.According to Ipsos Business Consulting's analysis, the total market value of alcoholic beverages in Hong Kong increased from HK$ 14,427.6 million in 2012 to HK$ 17,349.2 million in 2016 with a CAGR of approximately 4.7 %. During the forecast period from 2017 to 2021, the total market value of alcoholic beverages in Hong fsbdt Kong is expected to increase from HK$ 18,367 million in 2017 to HK$22,887 million in 2021, at a CAGR of approximately 5.7%.Ipsos Business Consulting had over 100 successful IPO and PN21 market due diligence engagements across different sectors including Construction, Manufacturing, Industrial, IT, Education, Finance, Automotive, Retail, Tourism, Transportation and Logistics.We support both companies, investors and other interested parties with our comprehensive industry understanding and investment advisory services.Please follow our WeChat for more information