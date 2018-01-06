 
Oceanic Nutra Vitamin B6 Supplement Launched on Amazon.com

 
SAN FRANCISCO - Jan. 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Oceanic Nutra has recently launched a new product onto the Amazon marketplace. The company's Vitamin B6 supplement is now available through the marketplace.

Carlton Reever with Oceanic Nutra says, "Energy and stress management can be challenging. Our Vitamin B6 supplement is recommended to help reduce stress and provide energy when needed in the afternoons when people can crash after lunch."

"Athletes, professionals, college students, and fsbdt seniors are going to find this Vitamin B6 supplement is easy to take," says Carlton Reever. "Use it to enhance your physical fitness, perform better at work and at home."

Carlton Reever states that our customers have found the Vitamin B6 works even better than using coffee in the morning.

Oceanic Nutra proudly formulates and manufactures its supplements in the USA in an FDA regulated laboratory according to strict Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).  The company states that their new product can help people of all ages.  More can be seen on the company's Amazon seller's page.  The product, which can be seen at http://www.amazon.com/Vitamin-Metabolism-Digestive-Cognit...

Carlton Reever
