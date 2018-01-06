 
Industry News





January 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1211109876

Law Firm Carothers DiSante & Freudenberger LLP Welcomes New Partner

CDF's Bay Area Office Bolsters Leadership with Accomplished Attorney
 
 
Teresa W. Ghali
Teresa W. Ghali
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Jan. 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Carothers DiSante & Freudenberger LLP (CDF), an award-winning California employment, labor and immigration law firm recognized for protecting California employers for more than 20 years, announces the promotion of Teresa W. Ghali to Partner in its San Francisco office. In her new leadership capacity, Ghali will advise and defend California employers against class actions and single plaintiff claims in federal and state courts, as well as administrative proceedings before the EEOC, DLSE, and DFEH.

Ghali's areas of practice include class actions, wage and hour issues, EEO litigation, and wrongful termination litigation. Her recent successes as an experienced trial and appellate attorney include obtaining: denial of class certification in Duran v. U.S. Bank (Alameda Cty. Sup. Ct. 2016); class decertification in Trahan v. U.S. Bank (N.D. Cal. 2015); and summary judgment in a single plaintiff wrongful termination action, Parker v. Comcast (N.D. Cal. 2017).  Ghali has also resolved wage and hour claims before state administrative agencies and settled numerous single plaintiff lawsuits prior to and during litigation.

"Teresa possesses and exemplifies the characteristics we're seeking in a partner," said CDF Northern California Labor Litigator Partner Mark S. Spring. "Since joining our firm, she has repeatedly proven her aptitude and knowledge. We have no doubt that with Teresa joining our firm partnership, our Bay Area office will keep thriving and delivering outstanding results to our clients."

Ghali is a regular contributor to the California Employment Law Letter, a biweekly newsletter fsbdt that keeps California in-house counsel, managers and HR professionals apprised of new statewide employment laws and developments. In 2010, Ghali spent two months as a volunteer Deputy District Attorney in Marin County, and in that capacity, prosecuted five jury trials and a bench trial to verdict.

Her stellar track record of defending employers in employment, breach of contract, and insurance matters has earned Ghali her place on the Super Lawyers Northern California Rising Star list for the past eight years, a recognition bestowed upon less than 2.5 percent of attorneys in each state.

Ghali graduated from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law (Boalt Hall), where she served as editor of the Asian American Law Journal and was a board and founding member of the Chinese Law Society. She is also the recipient of the American Jurisprudence Awards in the Global Migration Seminar & International Human Right Clinic. Ghali received her Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Spanish from University of California, Berkeley, where she graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa.

About Carothers DiSante & Freudenberger LLP

For more than 20 years, Carothers DiSante & Freudenberger LLP has distinguished itself as one of the top employment, labor and immigration firms in California, representing employers in single-plaintiff and class action lawsuits and advising employers on related legal compliance and risk avoidance.  The firm has five offices throughout California – in Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego. For more information, visit: http://www.CDFLaborLaw.com and find CDF on LinkedIn or Twitter to learn more about how the firm protects California employers.

Contact
Alvina Olivier
HKA Marketing Communications
***@hkamarcom.com
End
Source:CDF
Email:***@hkamarcom.com Email Verified
Tags:Employment Law, Carothers DiSante, Teresa Ghali
Industry:Legal
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Executives
