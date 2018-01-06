News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
OWIT'S New President is South Florida's Top Trade Attorney, Jennifer Diaz
OWIT (www.owit.org)
Jennifer was a prior President of OWIT South-Florida from 2010-2011. During her term as President her chapter won the OWIT Chapter of the Year Award and she won the OWIT Member of the Year award for her leadership. As President of OWIT International, Jennifer is committed to growing the organization internationally and bringing back the OWIT International Conferences. The 2018 Conference is scheduled for October 25-27, 2018 and will be hosted by the OWIT Nairobi chapter.
Jennifer stated "I am ecstatic the OWIT board elected me as President and am determined to take OWIT to the next level. OWIT is filled with dynamic women all around the globe impacting trade. Now, we will be able to ensure all members of OWIT have a way to physically come together once a year. Our network is a strong and powerful one and I'm committed to make OWIT a household name for women around the world involved in international trade."
Ms. Diaz is Board Certified in International Law by the Florida Bar. Jennifer received her law degree from Nova Southeastern University and her bachelor's degree from the University of Miami. Throughout her career, she has been recognized as an outstanding leader. From 2017-2018 fsbdt Ms. Diaz was ranked as "Super Lawyer" while from 2012 through 2016 she was named a "Rising Star" by Super Lawyers. Jennifer is AV Rated, and has received numerous awards and accolades including: "40 Under 40 Outstanding Lawyers of South Florida" Award, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation; Winner of 2015 AXA Advisors Global Businesswomen of the Year Award; "Outstanding Committee Outreach Award," Young Interest Network (YIN) Co-Chair, American Bar Association;
Ms. Diaz is an expert at working with the many Federal agencies that regulate trade and prides herself on being proactive and results oriented on behalf of clients. She is a sought after professional speaker and writer, known for engaging her audiences and easily explaining dense subject matter.
ABOUT DIAZ TRADE LAW, P.A.
Diaz Trade Law represents global clients of every size, from individuals and small businesses to Fortune 500 companies in import and/or export compliance and enforcement mitigation services. The firm has expertise in assisting companies in successfully complying with the vast U. S. federal laws and regulations for import and export transactions as well as supply chain security. We are passionate about developing strategies with clients to achieve successful results while complying with U.S. government agencies. For more information, visit: www.diaztradelaw.com
Editor's note: A headshot of Jennifer Diaz and interviews are available upon request.
Contact
Diaz Trade Law
***@diaztradelaw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse