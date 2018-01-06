News By Tag
Meet Award-winning Author Jean Booth at Village Books on January 13th
Fans of the zombie culture will enjoy spending an entertaining evening with Jean Booth and her award-winning novel ZOMBIE WAR.
Booth's novel, ZOMBIE WAR (published by BHC Press, 978-1-946848-
Zombie War earned the distinction of Finalist in the 2015 USA Best Book Awards for fsbdt horror and has been called "…uniquely entertaining. A must-read for any zombie or horror fan," by Readers' Favorite.
This free event will be held in the Readings Gallery at Village Books, 1200 11th Street, Bellingham, WA 98225. Ms. Booth will be personally autographing copies after the event. Books can sell out quickly. It is highly recommended that attendees preorder books. Please contact Village Books & Paper Dreams at 360-671-2626 to reserve a copy today. Visit their website at http://www.villagebooks.com/
About Jean Booth
Jean Booth is an award-winning author who was born in the sweltering Vegas desert and moved about until returning to her roots in northern Nevada. Her greatest escapes are the stories that she has decided to share.
About BHC Press
BHC Press is an alternative publisher of general fiction and nonfiction hardcover, trade, and ebooks for both YA and adults. ZOMBIE WAR is published under their horror imprint Umbra.
To learn more about Jean Booth, visit her publisher's website http://www.bhcpress.com/
