Industry News





January 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1211109876

Meet Award-winning Author Jean Booth at Village Books on January 13th

Fans of the zombie culture will enjoy spending an entertaining evening with Jean Booth and her award-winning novel ZOMBIE WAR.
 
 
Jean Booth, author of the award-winning ZOMBIE WAR
Jean Booth, author of the award-winning ZOMBIE WAR
 
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Jan. 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Jean Booth will be hosting a lively discussion on the zombie culture and signing copies of her award-winning novel ZOMBIE WAR at Village Books & Paper Dreams in Bellingham, WA on Saturday, January 13th beginning at 7PM. The author will also read a favorite passage of the book.

Booth's novel, ZOMBIE WAR (published by BHC Press, 978-1-946848-15-4, 160 pp, $14.95) centers around Sarah, a nurse in the genetics department who witnesses the mutation of the AIDS vaccine. Now the dead walk the earth, and Sarah is the only hope for a small group of survivors. But zombies aren't the only threat. Winter is on the way and supplies are running low. Will anyone survive?

Zombie War earned the distinction of Finalist in the 2015 USA Best Book Awards for fsbdt horror and has been called "…uniquely entertaining. A must-read for any zombie or horror fan," by Readers' Favorite.

This free event will be held in the Readings Gallery at Village Books, 1200 11th Street, Bellingham, WA 98225. Ms. Booth will be personally autographing copies after the event. Books can sell out quickly. It is highly recommended that attendees preorder books. Please contact Village Books & Paper Dreams at 360-671-2626 to reserve a copy today. Visit their website at http://www.villagebooks.com/.

About Jean Booth

Jean Booth is an award-winning author who was born in the sweltering Vegas desert and moved about until returning to her roots in northern Nevada. Her greatest escapes are the stories that she has decided to share.

About BHC Press

BHC Press is an alternative publisher of general fiction and nonfiction hardcover, trade, and ebooks for both YA and adults. ZOMBIE WAR is published under their horror imprint Umbra.

To learn more about Jean Booth, visit her publisher's website http://www.bhcpress.com/ or her author website www.jeanbooth.com.

