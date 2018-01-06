News By Tag
NELMAR Security Packaging Systems Inc. Enhances Their Printing Capabilities
NELMAR has always focused relentlessly on innovation and a pursuit of the highest manufacturing standards. "Our goal has always been to deliver the best products, manufactured with the greatest consistency,"
The 10-color 67" VISTAFLEX joins a fleet of W&H extrusion, printing, and converting equipment at NELMAR's vertically-integrated manufacturing facility. NELMAR's recent capital expenditure is only the latest example of their devotion to providing the highest quality products and services. Freder added, "We're confident that when we combine our printing technology with our new bag-making equipment due to arrive in June, we'll continue to lead our field in producing the highest quality products at the most competitive costs to our customers."
About NELMAR Security Packaging Systems Inc.
NELMAR has been at the forefront of the security packaging industry for over 30 years, protecting currency and assets in transit for banks, retailers, armored carriers, and many other industries. Their advanced tamper-evident security products are sold under the trademark names FRAUDSTOPPER™
For more information, please visit http://www.nelmar.com or call 800.363.2283.
Media Contact
Sam Pearl
Director, Marketing & Communications
NELMAR Security Packaging Systems Inc.
800.363.2283 x318
sam.pearl@nelmar.com
Contact
Sam Pearl
***@nelmar.com
