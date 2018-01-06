 
News By Tag
* Water Filtration
* Contaminants
* Water Filters
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Greenville
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1211109876


Fresh Water Systems Solves Local Family's Water Quality Issue

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Water Filtration
* Contaminants
* Water Filters

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Greenville - South Carolina - US

Subject:
* Features

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Jan. 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Greenville, S.C. – Local company, Fresh Water Systems, solves an Upstate family's' poor water quality, and it's all caught on camera! Contaminants, bad tastes, odors and more are a familiar issue for area residents that rely on water supplied by Lake Hartwell. Thursday, January 11, the award-winning Lifetime Network television show, Designing Spaces features Fresh Water Systems and partner Viqua as they share how to eliminate poor water quality conditions caused by the area's seasonal algae blooms.

"This is a great opportunity to help a local family and to share our water expertise with a large audience," states, Steve Norvell, FWS President. Certified Water Expert, John Woodard, a member of Fresh Water Systems team selected a three-phase whole-house system approach. Point of entry, prefiltration and point-of-use. Why? Because it is about more than fsbdt just the poor taste and bad odor.

·         Point-of-Entry: Up flow Catalytic Carbon Filter

o   Reduces chloramine taste, odor, hydrogen sulfide, and chlorine. Plus, it requires no electricity

·         Prefiltration: Viqua UV Disinfection System

o   Sterilizes resistant viruses and bacteria, reduces chlorine, unpleasant taste, odor plus dirt and sediments

·         Point-of-Use: Neo-Pure Deluxe RO System

o   A high-efficiency alkaline system that reduces dissolved solids, fluoride and VOCs while increasing PH

About Fresh Water Systems

After more than two decades of business, Fresh Water Systems is one of the largest providers of anything and everything related to water treatment. A proud member of the Water Quality Association, the company has grown because of its consistent customer service, large selection, and competitive pricing. We are proud to serve both residential and commercial customers.

A Google Trusted Store, every day FreshWaterSystems.com fulfills hundreds of customer orders from replacement water filters to larger whole-house water filtration systems with most orders shipped out the same day from our on-site warehouse.

Because we work with water, one of the Earth's most valuable resources, reducing our impact on the environment is a top priority at Fresh Water Systems. By selling products that are made from sustainable sources, reusing packing materials, and offering products that use a minimum amount of waste, we are we are doing our part to minimize our impact on the environment. For additional information, visit freshwatersystems.com.

Contact
Lacresha Williams
Fresh Water Systems
***@freshwatersystems.com
End
Source:
Email:***@freshwatersystems.com Email Verified
Tags:Water Filtration, Contaminants, Water Filters
Industry:Business
Location:Greenville - South Carolina - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 11, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share