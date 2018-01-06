 
Personality Development Workshop for Specially-Abled Students At I²IT Campus, Hinjawadi, Pune

 
 
Personality Development Workshop for Specially-Abled Students
PUNE, India - Jan. 11, 2018 - PRLog -- International Institute of Information Technology, I²IT, Hinjawadi in collaboration with the Board of Student Development, Savitribai Phule Pune University organized a workshop on Personality Development for specially-abled students. The workshop was help on 9th January 2018 on the premises of Institute. Residential students of the Mahatma Phule Apang Prashikshan Kendra, located in Mangaon were invited to I²IT Campus.

The workshop began with the inauguration ceremony in the Mohini Chhabria Convention Centre, I²IT. Dr. Vaishali Patil, the Principal at I²IT and Mr. Manav Kamble, Trustee of Jagrut Apang Sanghatana, Mahatma Phule Apang Prashikshan Kendra, Mangaon addressed the participants. Mr. Kamble thanked the institute and I²IT students who have been volunteering at the Apang Shala over the last few years.  He fsbdt shared with the students the importance of knowledge support that will help the specially-abled students to get jobs and lead a settled life.

The workshop was conducted by two students; viz., Aishwarya Pandey and Amit Kumar. First session of workshop was a very creative introductory session, wherein students had to introduce themselves in a novel way. They had to either mention an adjective or a quote or song which best describes them. They could also explain the meaning of their names (without revealing the names) thereby giving others an opportunity to guess their names.  It was an enjoyable ice-breaking session and students enthusiastically participated in this exercise. This was followed by a discussion on aspects which students like about themselves and after that was an interactive session on "The Self" – expressing one's desires, dreams, passions and motivations. The idea was to emphasize on developing confidence in them. Some of the other activities included "Know Your Partner" and "Spin A Yarn".  These creative activities were conducted to motivate the students to nurture and develop their innovative thinking.

All in all, it was a well-thought-out workshop that motivated students to discover themselves. The students shared their feedback with the Institute and the organizers over lunch in the cafeteria.

Visit us at: http://www.isquareit.edu.in/

Contact
International Institute of Information Technology
Phone: +91 20 2293 3441 / 2 / 3
***@isquareit.edu.in
Source:International Institute of Information Technology
