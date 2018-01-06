News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Personality Development Workshop for Specially-Abled Students At I²IT Campus, Hinjawadi, Pune
The workshop began with the inauguration ceremony in the Mohini Chhabria Convention Centre, I²IT. Dr. Vaishali Patil, the Principal at I²IT and Mr. Manav Kamble, Trustee of Jagrut Apang Sanghatana, Mahatma Phule Apang Prashikshan Kendra, Mangaon addressed the participants. Mr. Kamble thanked the institute and I²IT students who have been volunteering at the Apang Shala over the last few years. He fsbdt shared with the students the importance of knowledge support that will help the specially-abled students to get jobs and lead a settled life.
The workshop was conducted by two students; viz., Aishwarya Pandey and Amit Kumar. First session of workshop was a very creative introductory session, wherein students had to introduce themselves in a novel way. They had to either mention an adjective or a quote or song which best describes them. They could also explain the meaning of their names (without revealing the names) thereby giving others an opportunity to guess their names. It was an enjoyable ice-breaking session and students enthusiastically participated in this exercise. This was followed by a discussion on aspects which students like about themselves and after that was an interactive session on "The Self" – expressing one's desires, dreams, passions and motivations. The idea was to emphasize on developing confidence in them. Some of the other activities included "Know Your Partner" and "Spin A Yarn". These creative activities were conducted to motivate the students to nurture and develop their innovative thinking.
All in all, it was a well-thought-
Visit us at: http://www.isquareit.edu.in/
Contact
International Institute of Information Technology
Phone: +91 20 2293 3441 / 2 / 3
***@isquareit.edu.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse