Anderson Zaks supports key fundraiser for Hatzola Ambulance Services
Anderson Zaks provides payment solution for ambulance charity's annual Gala buffet to accept donations from supporters
Semtek, a provider of POS software, has carried out the integration work with Anderson Zaks' payment solution which supports all Chip and PIN and contactless transactions, and will be supplying its POS solution, also free of charge to the charity.
Iain High, Managing Director at Anderson Zaks commented; "Hatzola North London does an amazing job to provide free ambulance services both for emergency and ongoing medical care in its community. It relies entirely upon its volunteers and the generosity of individuals and charitable organisations to finance its equipment and operations. Anderson Zaks is delighted to be able to provide its support and payment solution to process donations for the charity on its most important fundraising night."
Shulem Hanstater of Semtek said; "It is a pleasure to be able to provide my programming services to support such a key service organisation in the community. The annual fundraiser event is a great opportunity for Hatzola to celebrate its work with its partner services and thank all of its supporters, without whom the service could not operate. Anderson Zak is the ideal partner to provide the seamless payment services on the night to help maximise the opportunity to accept donations that will enable the charity to continue its great work."
Donations both large and small will be accepted on the night to fund specific operational and medical supplies used by the organisation to provide its services. The keynote speech at the event will be made by Rabbi Solomon Rosenberg, Lifelong NYC Paramedic, with David Lammy MP as Honoured Guest - for more information please visit: https://www.facebook.com/
About Hatzola
Hatzola is a non-profit, volunteer organisation established in 1979 to provide pre-hospital emergency medical response and transportation at no cost, to the North London community. Annually, Hatzola responds to more than 6,000 emergency calls.
Hatzola North London responds to medical emergencies and casualty incidents in the community – 24 hours a day, seven days a week – aiming to provide medical treatment within minutes of a call. All members are qualified and fully trained as EMTs and First Responders. They hold certificates under existing medical training authorities ranging from IHCD fsbdt technicians to fully qualified paramedics.
Hatzola also provides specialized medical care and ongoing support for people in the community challenged by ill-health, disability, chronic medical conditions, mental health issues, as well as the elderly population, to enhance the quality of life for these vulnerable groups of people. Hatzola works hand in hand with other rescue organisations such as the London Fire Brigade, HEMS, and the Metropolitan Police, to coordinate and provide professional care for casualties.
The word "Hatzola" comes from the Biblical Hebrew root meaning "to rescue" or "to save".
For more information, please visit: http://www.hatzola.org
About Semtek
Shulem Hanstater of Semtek has over twenty years' experience of writing programmes. He has designed software for the medical profession and for several financial organisations and institutions. Semtek is a small business that offers the personal touch.
For more information please visit; www.semtek.co.uk
About Anderson Zaks
Anderson Zaks is a leading omni-channel Payment Service Provider (PSP) based in the UK, delivering highly reliable, fast and secure payment processing services to many hundreds of businesses located across the UK Europe, Middle East and USA.
Anderson Zaks addresses the payments needs of small and medium sized enterprises through to multi-national corporations, and operates in a variety of markets through sector specialist partners. Anderson Zaks customers benefit from flexibility, personalised customer care, independence (from both acquirer and hardware manufacturer)
RedCard Processing Services provides authorisation, settlement and a range of value added transaction services. RedCard supports Chip and PIN, contactless, and e-commerce transactions and has connections to all UK and several European acquirers.
Anderson Zaks takes security very seriously, its RedCard Payment Gateway is PCI DSS Level 1 certified, and its RedCard software is PA-DSS validated.
For more information about Anderson Zaks, RedCard Processing Services and RedCard Applications please visit: www.andersonzaks.com (http://%20www.andersonzaks.com)
For further information, please contact:
Iain High
Anderson Zaks
t. +44 (0)1344 317910
iain.high@andersonzaks.com
Andreina West
PR Artistry
t. +44 (0) 1491 845553
Andreina@pra-
