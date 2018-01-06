IT Futsal Competition Returns With More Vigour This April

Bridge Global, a leading global IT solutions partner with Dutch origins, has announced the second edition of their Futsal Championship: 'IT Futsal Challenge 2018'.

-- The sports event is scheduled to happen on April 20 -23 and 27 -29, 2018 at the United Sports Centre, Kochi, India.IT Futsal Challenge 2018 is the successor of its first edition (IT Futsal Challenge 2017), which was a huge hit. The main attraction of the latest Futsal Competition is the introduction of 'Women's Penalty Shoot Out'. With this, the game is embracing gender equality. It gives a great opportunity for women IT professionals to indulge in the joy of Futsal.IT Futsal Challenge is a novel gesture to promote physical fitness through the exciting variant of football. The self-organizing teams at Bridge Global are behind this fantastic event idea for the regional IT crowd.The main goal behind this Futsal competition is to create awareness about health through sports. The championship is targeting professionals from the IT/ITES companies of Kerala.The first version of Futsal attracted sports buffs from the IT field in large numbers. We are expecting about 64 teams in this year's Futsal game. With the added feature of Women's Penalty Shoot Out, this year's Futsal is going to be a gala time for football lovers.Anoop M, a Futsal Committee Member and Facilitator at Bridge Global said, "We could successfully implement the Futsal Competition thanks to the great team effort. We stand together to take our vision to the entire IT community."The vision of Futsal is an extension of Bridge Global' s vision to have healthy and happy employees. Health and happiness are the two essential elements that boost productivity. Therefore, investing time and energy in activities that lead to fitness of mind and body is of great importance. As we Bridgys say, Stay healthy...Stay Happy…Please register using the below link, if your organization wish to participate in this exciting Futsal competition.Bridge Global is a 360° IT fsbdt development service provider with experience spanning over a decade. It offers unique extended IT team models to clients across the globe, helping them to strike profitable IT collaborations. The elaborate network of offshore and onshore IT talents guarantee excellent IT delivery. CIOReview Magazine recognized Bridge Global as one of the '20 most promising IT Services Companies 2017'.Bridge Global has dedicated offices in Netherlands, Sweden & Germany with two full-fledged development offices in Ukraine & India. They began the US operations in the second half of 2015. Their popularity in Europe helped in realising immediate success in North America too.