News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Philippine TV team-ups ready to aim and fire for love and justice in "Asintado"
The Philippines' Daytime Drama Queen Julia Montes, critically acclaimed Paulo Avelino and Shaina Magdayao with newest ABS-CBN heartthrob Aljur Abrenica star in the newest drama
The newest teleserye which will be streaming simulcast its Philippine airing on ABS-CBN to key countries worldwide via TFC online (www.TFC.tv)
Dedicated to her duty, she meets Gael (Avelino), the son of an influential family, who hires her as his personal nurse after saving him from being trapped in a collapsed mine. After spending time together, they get to know more fsbdt about each other and eventually fall for one another.
However, their budding romance is cut short with the return of Gael's ex-girlfriend Samantha (Madayao), a famous jeweler who does what it takes to win the love of her life back, even if it means putting matters on her own hands.
This marks the misery for Ana as Samantha plots to unmercifully murder her to get her out of Gael's life. But her evil ploy does not go as planned - Ana survives the murder with the help of Xander (Abrenica). However, she wakes up to the most shocking news --- Gael and Samantha are getting married --- and now seeks vengeance to destroy them.
But in the middle of their brutal rivalry lies the biggest secret that will change everything -Samantha is Ana's long-lost sister - bringing more chaos to their lives.
To where will Ana and Samantha's fury take them and how much damage can it cause to their lives? Who between them will win the game of vengeance?
Also part of "Asintado" are Lorna Tolentino, Cherry Pie Picache, Lito Pimentel, Agot Isidro, Nonie Buencamino, Gloria Sevilla, Aaron Villaflor, Louise Delos Reyes, Julio Diaz, Empress Schuck, Chokoleit, Ryle Santiago, and Karen Reyes. The explosive drama is under the direction of Onat Diaz and Lino Cayetano.
Don't miss the series armed with love and revenge, "Asintado," starting this January 15 (Monday, Manila time) on TFC's various platforms worldwide. Catch-
For more updates about other events, connect with fellow Kapamilyas and visit facebook.com/
Contact
ABS-CBN Global Ltd.
***@abs-cbn.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse