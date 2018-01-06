News By Tag
Makeup In The 702 Named To The Knot Best Of Weddings Hall Of Fame 2018
Sixth Annual Hall of Fame Awards, From the #1 Wedding Planning Website, Honor the Top Wedding Vendors Across America
In its twelfth annual year, The Knot continues its longstanding tradition of supporting local wedding vendors with The Knot Best of Weddings, a by-couples, for-couples guide to the top wedding professionals across the country. To determine the winners, The Knot assessed almost 3.6 million real reviews across the various vendor categories—venues, musicians, florists, photographers, caterers and more—that a bride or groom would want to book for their own unique wedding.
This year, The Knot Best of Weddings winners represent the top 3% of local wedding vendors listed on TheKnot.com. There were only 1,139 new inductees into The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame for 2018 out of approximately 300,000 local vendors featured on TheKnot.com
"I speak today on behalf of the entire Makeup in the 702 team. We are so honored to receive such recognition from THEKNOT. A National Brand and the go to for wedding professionals and brides alike. The crème de la crème and the top 1% of all in the nation in the hall of fame is humbling. Especially when we wake up every day with the mind set and focus, I'm going to make a bride's day today! That's it- that's all we do each day. So, thank you to all of our brides that helped make this awe-inspiring recognition possible and for all the executives at THE KNOT that work hard each and everyday to help all of us shine"- Megan Payne, Creative Director/Owner, Makeup In The 702
As the number one online wedding brand and app, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that's uniquely them. With a rich history of providing quality content and inspiration to couples, The Knot is making it easier for couples to connect with and book just the right wedding professionals to create their perfect wedding day. Eight out of 10 couples come to The Knot where they can be connected to any of the approximately 300,000 local wedding professionals across the country. The Knot marries great technology with trusted content--and a little love--to make planning for the most important day of a person's life easier and more enjoyable.
For more information about The Knot Best of Weddings and a complete list of winners, please visit https://www.theknot.com/
About Makeup In The 702-
5 Star Service from First Inquiry till I Do
From your VIP intimate affair to the royal gala celebration, Makeup in the 702 over delivers to your expectations. We will lead you and your party on a service adventure like you've never had before starting from the moment you inquire and long after the I do's have been said. Our goal is to ensure that you look like you, only on your most beautiful day and always think about how the guy at the other end of the isle will react when he sees you for the first time ready to take your hand in marriage. 1,000's of 5-star reviews prove consistency in our work and our promise of 15-hour water and transfer resistant makeup and long-lasting wind proof hair. You are our celebrity for the day and we are ready to roll out the red carpet. www.makeupinthe702.com
About The Knot
The Knot is the nation's leading online wedding brand and app that seamlessly engages, matches and connects couples with the right products, services and local wedding professionals they need to plan and pull off their wedding. The trusted brand reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through the #1 wedding website TheKnot.com, its mobile apps, The Knot national and local wedding magazines, and The Knot book series. The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that's uniquely them. The Knot is the flagship brand of XO Group Inc. which helps people navigate and enjoy life's biggest moments—from getting married to moving in together and having a baby. Please visit The Knot online at TheKnot.com and follow on social media: Facebook.com/
